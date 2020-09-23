BELFAST BLUES Begins Irish Repertory Theatre Digital Season This Week

Performances run through Sunday, September 27.

Irish Repertory Theatre begins its Digital Fall Season this week with Belfast Blues, written and performed by Geraldine Hughes (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with stage direction by Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)!

In this intimate autobiographical play, Hughes tells the true story of her childhood in war-torn Belfast at the height of The Troubles, and the big break that brought her to an acting career in the USA.

Performances run through Sunday, September 27. The performance is free to attend. Reservations are required. Irish Repertory Theatre asks that you please consider a donation of $25 per viewer. Open Captions will be available at the Thursday 7pm EDT and Saturday 3pm EDT performances.

Reserve tickets now. Learn more here.

