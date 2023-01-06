BEETLEJUICE Producer Says Filmed Capture Won't Happen 'At This Moment'

Beetlejuice producer Mark Kaufman has revealed that a once-rumored filmed capture of the musical is not currently happening.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Kaufman revealed that they had planned to film the Broadway production in April 2020, just before the Broadway shutdown.

Based on the outcome of other live captures of musicals that have been released since then, he states that they are not currently planning on filming the Broadway production before it closes.

"We had planned to do it in April [2020]. And a lot of things happened. During the pandemic, a lot of these video captures came out, some successful, some not as successful. I think it's a very expensive venture, and I think at this moment in time, it wasn't the right idea for us to focus on it," Kaufman said in the interview.

When BEETLEJUICE makes its final Broadway bow on Sunday, January 8, 2023, it will have played 27 previews at the Winter Garden Theatre and 366 regular performances, and 313 regular performances during its resurrection at Broadways' Marquis Theater, for a total of 679 Broadway performances.

BEETLEJUICE stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Kelvin Moon Loh, Zonya Love, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold, and features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Katie Lombardo, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Sean McManus, Mateo Melendez, Nevada Riley, Graham Stevens and Michael Bryan Wang.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most has been haunting Broadway since 2019, in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes.

When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Everyone's favorite demon from hell is taking the show on the road with the BEETLEJUICE National 26-city Tour, which launched December 6, 2022, at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy