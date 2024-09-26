BEETLEJUICE Musical Song Reaches TikTok Billboard Top 50

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beetlejuice is a hit! A full five years after the release of the Beetlejuice Broadway cast album, one song from the album has reached a new milestone.

According to Forbes, "Say My Name," a number sung by Beetlejuice, Lydia, Barbara and Adam in the show, has reached No. 46 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50. The popularity of the song with TikTok users is attributed to the recent release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to the Tim Burton classic. For the last several weeks, it has been consistently at the top of the box office chart. With the film reaching a wide audience, it seems the musical has found a slew of new fans as well.

Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Butler, and Rob McClure perform the song on the cast album, all making their TikTok Billboard debut. The number comes near the end of Act 1, and sees Beetlejuice attempting to convince Lydia to let him haunt her parents.

The stage adaptation of Beetlejuice had a history-making run on Broadway - following the release of the musical's original Broadway cast recording and TONY AWARDS appearance, the box office exploded, MAKING IT the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season.

The smash hit musical Beetlejuice played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. It then re-opened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022, where it continued to play 313 regular performances, for a total of 679 Broadway performances. The production is currently on a U.S. national tour.