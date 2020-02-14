BEETLEJUICE, MEAN GIRLS and More Will Participate in the Eighth Annual High School Broadway Shadowing Program

Twenty-two lucky students, selected from public high schools across New York City, will have the ultimate theatre insider experience by participating in The Broadway League's eighth annual High School Broadway Shadowing Program.

Over a portion of their mid-winter recess (February 19-27), the selected group of students will be offered hands-on training from Broadway professionals in careers beyond the stage. This is the only commercial theatre program of its kind that caters to teens with aspirations of exploring non-performance careers in the arts.

Each student is paired up with a General Management team to learn about the many components of mounting and maintaining a Broadway show. They will meet with a full range of industry professionals including marketing, press, advertising, technical, management, and creative teams.

Throughout the five days of the program, the students will also learn about the history of Broadway at The Shubert Archive which houses more than a century's worth of costume designs, set designs, scripts, photographs, and more. Beyond that, they will have the unique opportunity of attending a Broadway show as an audience member and then seeing it again from backstage, watching as the stage manager calls cues. At the end of the week, each student will present a final project to their peers about their takeaways and highlights from seeing theatre professionals in action.

"The Broadway League is committed to bringing awareness about the variety of top theatre jobs on and off the stage and we are delighted to welcome these students this month. The High School Broadway Shadowing Program is just one part of our long-term plan to provide access to all. We also recently expanded this goal with the launch of Careers.Broadway, a resource for more information about the many jobs that exist on Broadway," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "We want to continue to nurture the next generation of theatre professionals and encourage young people to be part of this exciting industry."

This year, the following Broadway productions will be participating in the program:

Aladdin

Beetlejuice

The Book of Mormon

Come from Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Frozen

Girl from the North Country

Hadestown

The Inheritance

Jagged Little Pill

The Lion King

Mean Girls

My Name is Lucy Barton

The Phantom of the Opera

A Soldiers Play

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Wicked

The High School Broadway Shadowing Program is a joint program of the Broadway League and the NYC Department of Education's Office of Arts & Special Projects.

Other League efforts that support education in the arts include Broadway Bridges®, Careers.Broadway, The Broadway League Internship Program, The Rising Stars Professional Development Program, The League/ATPAM Diversity Initiative, and The Broadway League's Diversity & Inclusion Fellowship Program. For more information please visit www.broadwayleague.com.





