BECCA, a Virtual Concert Honoring Rebecca Luker, Streams Tonight

"Becca," a virtual tribute concert for Rebecca Luker, will raise money for ALS research tonight, May 4th.

Diagnosed with ALS in late 2019, Luker passed away in December 2020, leaving behind her husband and countless family members, friends and fans. Affectionately titled "Becca," the show will feature stories and songs from Luker's career, performed by Broadway's best-known stars, and will raise much-needed funds for ALS research.

The lineup of performers featured in "Becca" includes Laura Benanti (Tony winner, "Gypsy"), Sierra Boggess ("The Little Mermaid," "The Phantom of the Opera"), Michael Cerveris (Tony winner, "Fun Home"), Victoria Clark (Tony winner, "The Light in the Piazza"), Santino Fontana (Tony winner, "Tootsie"), Judy Kuhn (Tony nominee, "Fun Home"), Norm Lewis (Tony nominee, "Porgy and Bess"), Howard McGillin (Tony nominee, longest-running "The Phantom of the Opera"), Kelli O'Hara (Tony winner, "The King and I") and Sally Wilfert ("The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," "All the Girls"). Lucy Simon is an honorary producer, assisting with the lineup of performers and selection of several songs.

Frank DiLella (Emmy winner, Spectrum News NY1's "On Stage") will host the show, which is written by Sarah Rebell and Steve Schonberg. Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Joseph Thalken are serving as co-music directors, with David Mahoney acting as creative producer.

"Becca" will stream online on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern/Pacific and UK). Full-priced tickets are $20 with 100% of funds received benefiting ALS research. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.CelebrateBecca.com.