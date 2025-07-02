BEATRIX IS INVISIBLE, Starring Ellen Greene, Takes Home Audience Award Following Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beatrix Is Invisible, a new short film led by Little Shop of Horrors alum Ellen Greene, has won the Audience Award for Best Live Action Short following the film's premiere at the Palm Springs International Shortfest.

Director Alex Farias shared the news in an Instagram post, thanking the festival "for facilitating this democratically inspired award and for the wonderful desert week... We feel lucky to receive this recognition, and Beatrix would feel very validated if she existed in the real world." For the win, Farias will receive a $1,000 cash prize.

Written and directed by Farias, the short features Greene as the title character, also starring Rhys Mitchell, Taylor Shurte, Haiden Pino, Justin Livingston, Melina Paez, and L'metrius Long.

The official synopsis reads: "When Beatrix finds herself feeling disconnected and insignificant, she reaches out to the world around her for meaning. Unsuccessful, she is called to step far out of her comfort zone to sense her place in the world again."

Ellen Greene is known for her celebrated turn as Audrey in the original production of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors. She reprised the role for the 1986 film adaptation and again in 2015 for the New York City Center Encores! production opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. Broadway credits include Rachel Lily Rosenbloom and Don't You Ever Forget It, The Little Prince and the Aviator, Threepenny Opera, and Three Men on a Horse. On screen, she has appeared in One Fine Day, Pushing Daisies, Hannibal, and many more.

Watch the trailer for Beatrix Is Invisible below.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos