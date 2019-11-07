BC/EFA Awards Emergency Grants To Aid California Wildfires

As catastrophic wildfires continue to threaten areas of northern California, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, in collaboration with the San Francisco-based Hamilton - And Peggy tour, is sending emergency grants to provide immediate help to four lifesaving organizations in the region.

The $25,000 grants, totaling $100,000, will be sent to Community Foundation Sonoma County's Resilience Fund, Latino Community Foundation's NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund, San Francisco-Marin Food Bank and Sonoma County Animal Services. These grants are made in honor of the Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring shows participating in Broadway Cares' fall fundraising campaign, which began in late October and runs through Sunday, December 8.

"In the face of hardship and tragedy, the theater community has shown time and again that they respond with generosity of spirit, support and, most importantly, action," said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "We are proud to support these essential organizations, each doing unique work in response to the devastation of these terrible fires across Marin and Sonoma counties that have forced more than 180,000 residents from their homes."

The Community Foundation Sonoma County's Resilience Fund is the largest long-term recovery fund in the county, offering financial assistance, healing from the effects of trauma and housing solutions to residents affected by the wildfire.

As many of the most vulnerable evacuees are Latino and farm workers in the impacted areas, the Latino Community Foundation's NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund (latinocf.org) supports Latino and immigrant families who have lost their homes and jobs.

The grant to San Francisco-Marin Food Bank (sfmfoodbank.org) will allow the organization to send non-perishable food to evacuees, first responders and emergency centers, as well as feed local residents in need.

Sonoma County Animal Services (sonomacounty.ca.gov/health/animal-services) rescues lost and abandoned companion and farm animals in the affected communities.

In 2018, on behalf of the entire theater community, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS awarded emergency grants after historically devastating wildfires hit in southern California. Those grants went to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation and The Actors Fund to augment the emergency assistance being provided to entertainment industry and performing arts professionals across California.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You