BARE: A POP OPERA to Celebrate 20 Years with Month-Long Virtual Celebration - Streaming on BroadwayWorld!

Anniversary events include a at-home musical performances, reunion interviews, and more!

Join BWW and the original producers of the cult hit, bare: a pop opera, for a month-long virtual celebration of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age musical from Jon Hartmere and the late Damon Intrabartolo.

To celebrate the show's 20th anniversary and raise awareness for the continued need for safe and trusted support systems for LGBTQ+ youth, the original producers of bare have curated a series of at-home musical performances, reunion interviews, and exclusive videos from global productions, culminating in the premiere of a new 20th anniversary retrospective directed by Tony-nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages).

A past nominee for GLAAD Media Awards in 2000 and 2004, bare: a pop opera has explored universal questions of faith, identity and acceptance in over 200 productions in LA, Off Broadway and around the world.

The month-long retrospective is produced by Eric Anderson, Kristin Hanggi and Steven Saporito, with support from Theatrical Rights Worldwide and BroadwayWorld. Documentary special directed by Kristin Hanggi and features special appearances by co-author and lyricist Jon Hartmere, Michael Arden, Jenna Leigh Green, James Snyder, Wallace Smith, Keili Lefkowitz, Stephanie Andersen, Kaitlin Hopkins, Natalie Joy Johnson, Adam Fleming, and other surprise guests.

Curated online content will have a rolling release starting Sunday October 11 (National Coming Out Day), culminating in the streaming premiere of bare's 20th Anniversary retrospective on Sunday, November 15 at 7 PM ET.

Content will be released via the show's official social media accounts as well as BroadwayWorld's socials.

Fans can join the celebration via bare's official social media accounts using the hashtag #bare20th.

