BAM Kids Presents GLIMPSE By Oorkaan

Dutch company Oorkaan presents a visual concert that poetically and playfully imagines what music might look like if we could see it. Young audiences are transported to an enchanting dream world where jazzy sounds and colorful images play an exciting game with each other, and with you. A world in which music, images, technology, musicians, and audience members embark on a special journey-friendship. Featuring Oorkaan's original jazz-inflected compositions, including vocals, a double bass, and percussion, Glimpse is full of sensory surprises, offering a multitude of ways for children to connect to music.

WHAT: BAMkids presents Glimpse by Oorkaan

WHERE: BAM Fisher (Hillman Studio, 321 Ashland Pl)

WHEN: Sat, May 4 & Sun, May 5 at 10:30am & 3:30pm

Sat, May 11 & Sun, May 12 at 10:30am & 3:30pm



Tickets for Glimpse are $16. For more information visit: www.bam.org/kids/2019/glimpse





