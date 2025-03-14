BALLET HISPÁNICO 55TH ANNIVERSARY EMERALD GALA to Honor Henry R. Muñoz III

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ballet Hispánico will present The 55th Anniversary Emerald Gala honoring Henry R. Muñoz III with the Nuestra Inspiración Award on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The evening will begin with a reception and performance of CARMEN.maquia at New York City Center, W. 56th Street & 6 ½ Avenue, and continues with a tribute, dinner, and dancing at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 54th Street, NYC.

An exhilarating evening of dance, glamour, and culture in support of Ballet Hispánico's Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships programming, the evening begins with a performance in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Bizet's beloved classic opera Carmen. Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's full-length ballet CARMEN.maquia blends explosive choreography with deep emotion. Inspired by the Spanish art of tauromaquia, it captures Carmen's raw power and passion through movement. The Gala Dinner following the performance is a beloved New York event attended by some 500 leaders in the arts and business communities and is truly a spectacular evening filled with performances by the students from its School of Dance and live music by three-time Grammy Award Winner, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, that entices guests to take to the dance floor.

"As a lifelong supporter of the arts, I am thrilled to be part of Ballet Hispánico's Emerald Gala. Their unwavering commitment to artistic excellence and bringing Latino stories to the stage is inspiring and essential. This honor represents more than just personal recognition; it's a celebration of Latino artists, our rich culture, and the transformative power of the arts to shape our society and create understanding," said Henry R. Muñoz III, Nuestra Inspiración Award Honoree.

"Ballet Hispánico's Emerald Gala is both a celebration of Latine heritage and a testament to the pride and resilience that defines us. We look forward to an unforgettable evening where art and community unite," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO, Ballet Hispánico.

"I know I speak for our entire Board in expressing how proud we are of all Ballet Hispánico has achieved in its 55 years. Our Gala will be a glorious celebration in support of this organization that has transformed the landscape of dance in America by reflecting the stories of diverse Latine cultures - including the breathtaking CARMEN.maquia featured this season - through world-class dance education and the introduction of new and innovative choreography," said Kate Lear, Chair, Ballet Hispánico Board of Directors.