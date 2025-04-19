BALD BOY THE MUSICAL to Open at Tank Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bald Boy The Musical will be staged at the Tank Theater in NYC. The show will open on April 26, and will close on May 11.

"We are very excited" said show's creator Ayse Eldek Richardson. "We have a wonderful cast and crew. Everyone put their hearts to this project. It is going to be so much fun. We can't wait to share it with our audience members.

The cast includes Alexis Lazo (Bald Boy), Eleanna Fin (Host/Mother/Ensemble), Alice Zelenko (Giant/ Ensemble), Nikki Neuberger (Ensemble/Dance Captain), Artemis Zara Gültekin (Ensemble/Slave/Nurse), Ley Nikfarjam (Ensemble) Sercan Badur (Pirate Captain / Shoe Shiner), and Mete Horozoglu (Doctor/Ensemble).

The creative team includes Ayse Eldek (writer and director), Sevin Ceviker (choreographer), Artemis Zara Gultekin (PA/Actress), Mine Ozyavuz (PA/Understudy), Gunes Gokmen (musical director), Nurullah Kalkan (AD), and Laura Robles Gomez (stage manager).