BAD CINDERELLA's Sarah Meahl Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Bad Cinderella will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre

Feb. 17, 2023  
Bad Cinderella

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Sarah Meahl takes you behind the scenes of Bad Cinderella's first preview performance on Broadway!

SARAH MEAHL (Ensemble). Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate!; Hello, Dolly!; Cirque' s Paramour. Off/pre-Broadway: Black No More, Standard Time, Encores! Sweeney Todd, The Music Man, Anastasia, The Secret Garden, Clueless. Regional favorites: The Old Globe, Muny, Broadway Sacramento, Paper Mill, La Jolla, D.C. Shakespeare. Television/film: Isn' t It Romantic? @happymeahl

Performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel.

The complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Linedy Genao as Cinderella, Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.

Bad Cinderella is directed by Laurence Connor, with a book by Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.

This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.


