BACK TO THE FUTURE Teams with M Social for Immersive Karaoke Experience

M Social Times Square New York, the 480-room hotel located in the heart of Manhattan, is setting their destination time back and has announced its partnership with Back to the Future the Musical, for a Broadway-themed Karaoke pop-up installation this fall and winter.

Reservations can be made for an hour and fifteen minutes up to groups of 10, and are now available to book on OpenTable here. For parties larger than 10, guests can email MillenniumNYC_Sales@highgate.com.

“We are so thrilled to bring a new level of excitement to Times Square by partnering with Back to the Future the Musical,” said Zaw Oo of M Social Hotel Times Square New York. “This iconic story holds a special place in people's hearts, and we're delighted to be creating an immersive experience that transports guests back to the nostalgia and adventure of the beloved film & show. We can't wait to offer fans and travelers alike an unforgettable experience, right in the heart of New York City's entertainment scene.”

This Broadway-themed karaoke pop-up is located under M Social's weatherized rooftop tent at Beast & Butterflies, the hotel's vibrant rooftop bar and lounge. From now throughout early 2025, hotel guests and Broadway fans everywhere will be able to sing their hearts out to all the greatest hits from Back to the Future The Musical while taking in unobstructed views of Times Square's glitz and glamour sipping on delicious cocktails, like a Cosmopolitan and a Tequila Sunrise.

Through M Social Hotel Times Square's distinctive design experience, guests are invited to connect, explore, and create. The hotel, which marks the brand's first outpost in the United States, merges the energy of Times Square with contemporary design, vibrant art and inviting rooms to create an engaging retreat for guests to gather, work and discover all that New York has to offer.

The 480-room hotel is located at 226 West 52nd Street, in the heart of Times Square and walking distance to New York's best attractions including Broadway, the Theater District, Central Park, and Fifth Avenue.

For more information about M Social New York or to book an upcoming stay, visit https://www.millenniumhotels.com/en/new-york/m-social-hotel-times-square-new-york/ or call +1-646-459-5884.