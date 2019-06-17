BAAD's TransVisonaries Performance Series Kicks Off June 25

For 20 years, BAAD! The Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance, has presented works that are empowering to women, people of color and LGBTQ people. The organization continues its newest program the TransVisionaries Performance Series, a first-ever, Bronx live performance series featuring transgender and GNC (gender non-conforming artists) in free, open to the public performances in South Bronx restaurants that are turned into one-night art centers. The series began in 2017 and ran through the summer of 2018.

The new iteration of TransVisionaries will include eight evenings of cabaret, poetry, music and performance. The series kicks off on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 7pm at the Mott Haven Bar & Grill and will feature an evening hosted by the legendary Javon Egyptt and feature short films and performance by Egyptt and Chanel Lopez. The TransVisionaries Performance Series is made possible in part by Lincoln Center Cultural Innovation Fund, which is generously supported by The Rockefeller Foundation and administered by Lincoln Center. Visit www.BAADBronx.org to RSVP or call 718-918-2110 for additional information.

The Mott Haven Bar and Grill, The Boogie Down Grind, Sam's Soul Food and Charlies Bar & Kitchen are among the partner restaurants. The schedule is as follows with additional events to be added in October and November:

Tue., June 25 | 7pm | Mott Haven Bar & Grill | 1 Bruckner Blvd.

Film & Performance

Javon Egyptt hosts an evening of performance and film including "Happy Birthday Marsha" and "Atlantic is a Sea of Bones" by Tourmaline, and "Mx. Enigma" by Jay Daniels, with performances by Egyptt and Chanel Lopez.

Mon., July 8 | 7pm | Boogie Down Grind Café | 868 Hunts Point Ave.

POETS & WRITERS

An amazing mix of work by Nahshon Dion Anderson, Jeanne Bailey, Jimena Lucero and Jasmine Reid.

Sun, Aug. 4 | 7pm | Charlies Bar & Kitchen | 112 Lincoln Ave. (nr. E. 134th St.)

CABARET with Barbra Herr and guests

The beloved and celebrated Barbra Herr leads a night of cabaret music with guest performers including Barbie Crawford and Suggapie Koko.

Mon., Aug. 19 | 7pm | Boogie Down Grind Café | 868 Hunts Point Ave.

MUSIC & SONG

An exciting line-up of musicians that go from folk to funk to hip-hop including Auset Bennu, Apollo Flowerchild and Zyi Namaste.

Sun., Sept. 8 | 7pm | Sam's Soul Food | 598 Grand Concourse (150th St.)

CABARET with Michael Michelle Lynch

Critically acclaimed Michael Michelle Lynch brings a dazzling evening of music, song, storytelling and sass, accompanied by pianist Steven Kaufman.

Crowned "a funky and welcoming performance space" by The New York Times, BAAD! is a performance and workshop space that presents cutting-edge works in dance and all creative disciplines empowering to women, Latinos and people of color and the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community. BAAD! is home to Arthur Aviles Typical Theatre (AATT) and the Bronx Dance Coalition and was founded by dancer/choreographer Arthur Aviles and writer/activist Charles Rice-Gonzalez in 1998 in Hunts Point. BAAD! moved to Westchester Square in October 2013 to a gothic revivalist building on the grounds of St. Peter's Church.

For the past 20 years, BAAD! has held consistent space for the Bronx's LGBTQ community presenting live performance, community forums and social/civic engagement. BAAD! has also stepped into a leadership role linking LGBTQ community organizing efforts to performances when the art and activism share a theme. The TransVisionaries Performance Series takes our mission into Bronx communities.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You