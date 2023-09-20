BAAD! Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With BlakTinX Performance Series

Learn more about the upcoming programming here!

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene

BAAD! Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With BlakTinX Performance Series

BAAD! (Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance) has announced the lineup for its upcoming BlakTinX Performance Series 2023, a celebration of Black and Latinx artists who are pushing boundaries and reshaping the landscape of performance during Hispanic Heritage Month.

From October 6th to November 18th, 2023, audiences can experience a dynamic lineup of performances, workshops, and engaging conversations, both in-person and virtually. Among the lineup is Untitled Series, a re-contextualization of classic dance works under a queer, Latinx lens, choreographed by BAAD!’s Artistic Director and award-winning dancer, Arthur Avilés.

"Untitled Series is a testament to the rich tapestry of our Hispanic and Caribbean heritage, whose diverse artistic expressions continue to shape our community. BAAD!'s BlakTinX Performance Series proudly amplifies the voices and stories of Black and Latinx artists and honors the intersection of our identities and artistic expressions," says Avilés.

The prolific and award-winning choreographer Maria Bauman's MBDance brings, These are the bodies who have not borne, a work-in-progress performance-ritual to reimagine, celebrate and heal our wombs and the places where our wombs might be. Bauman and collaborators are centering the journeys of various Black and Brown folks: transmen, gender non-conforming people, non-binary folks, transwomen and cisgender women who are contending with feelings around not yet bearing a child through our own bodies--whether we expect to do that in the future or not.

Other BlakTinX highlights include Aliesha Bryan and Orlando Hernández 's powerful dance works exploring climate change and colonial legacies through flamenco and tap; and Charly Dominguez 's thought-provoking visual and performance art presentation ‘Age of Sabotage.’ The series will also feature presentations by Pepatián’s Dancing Futures Artists-in-Residence Queerly Femmetastic with a celebration of the legacy of Black burlesque, and Cocomotion with a poignant performance about the intricacies of relationships. Also, BAAD!’s special programs TransVisionaries and Courageous Conversations will offer intimate and empowering experiences for the queer community and allies.

Tickets range from free to $20, with discounts available for students, seniors, and local residents. Some events will be live-streamed for virtual access. Audiences are encouraged to visit BAADBronx.org for more information and to reserve tickets. All events are to take place at BAAD! (2474 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461) unless otherwise specified.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: English-Language REBECCA Premieres at Charing Cross Theatre Photo
Review Roundup: English-Language REBECCA Premieres at Charing Cross Theatre

Richard Carson, Lauren Jones and Kara Lane head the cast for the much anticipated English language premiere of the critically acclaimed musical Rebecca. Check out what the critic are saying about the new musical.

2
Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET Photo
Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET

Check out a photo of Elliot Page and Peppermint visiting & Juliet on Broadway!

3
Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & Andrea Martin to Join TDF Fundraiser Photo
Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & Andrea Martin to Join TDF Fundraiser

TDF will host its first major in-person fundraiser since the pandemic on Wednesday, October 25 at 8 a.m. at City Winery. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast Performs St. James Infirmary Photo
Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast 'Performs St. James Infirmary'

Watch cast members of A Wonderful World St. James Infirmary in rehearsal!

More Hot Stories For You

Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIETPhoto: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET
Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & Andrea Martin to Perform at TDF Fall FundraiserLilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & Andrea Martin to Perform at TDF Fall Fundraiser
Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast 'Performs St. James Infirmary'Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast 'Performs St. James Infirmary'
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek PhotoSTRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek Photo

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You