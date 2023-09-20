BAAD! Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With BlakTinX Performance Series

BAAD! (Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance) has announced the lineup for its upcoming BlakTinX Performance Series 2023, a celebration of Black and Latinx artists who are pushing boundaries and reshaping the landscape of performance during Hispanic Heritage Month.

From October 6th to November 18th, 2023, audiences can experience a dynamic lineup of performances, workshops, and engaging conversations, both in-person and virtually. Among the lineup is Untitled Series, a re-contextualization of classic dance works under a queer, Latinx lens, choreographed by BAAD!’s Artistic Director and award-winning dancer, Arthur Avilés.

"Untitled Series is a testament to the rich tapestry of our Hispanic and Caribbean heritage, whose diverse artistic expressions continue to shape our community. BAAD!'s BlakTinX Performance Series proudly amplifies the voices and stories of Black and Latinx artists and honors the intersection of our identities and artistic expressions," says Avilés.

The prolific and award-winning choreographer Maria Bauman's MBDance brings, These are the bodies who have not borne, a work-in-progress performance-ritual to reimagine, celebrate and heal our wombs and the places where our wombs might be. Bauman and collaborators are centering the journeys of various Black and Brown folks: transmen, gender non-conforming people, non-binary folks, transwomen and cisgender women who are contending with feelings around not yet bearing a child through our own bodies--whether we expect to do that in the future or not.

Other BlakTinX highlights include Aliesha Bryan and Orlando Hernández 's powerful dance works exploring climate change and colonial legacies through flamenco and tap; and Charly Dominguez 's thought-provoking visual and performance art presentation ‘Age of Sabotage.’ The series will also feature presentations by Pepatián’s Dancing Futures Artists-in-Residence Queerly Femmetastic with a celebration of the legacy of Black burlesque, and Cocomotion with a poignant performance about the intricacies of relationships. Also, BAAD!’s special programs TransVisionaries and Courageous Conversations will offer intimate and empowering experiences for the queer community and allies.

Tickets range from free to $20, with discounts available for students, seniors, and local residents. Some events will be live-streamed for virtual access. Audiences are encouraged to visit BAADBronx.org for more information and to reserve tickets. All events are to take place at BAAD! (2474 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461) unless otherwise specified.