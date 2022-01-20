B IS FOR BROADWAY Children's Book to be Released in Support of The Actors Fund

Random House Children's Books and The Actors Fund announced that they have partnered to release B IS FOR BROADWAY: Onstage and Backstage from A to Z. The book is the follow-up to the hit debut picture book A Is for Audra, which has had Broadway fans young and old clamoring to add it to their collections. Written by John Robert Allman with illustrations by Peter Emmerich, a portion of the book's proceeds will be donated to The Actors Fund.

B IS FOR BROADWAY: Onstage and Backstage from A to Z will be released on Tuesday, February 1st. Pre-order wherever books are sold. For a list of retailers click HERE.

Joseph P. Benincasa, President & CEO of The Actors Funds says of the partnership: "We are honored that a portion of the proceeds of author John Robert Allman and illustrator Peter Emmerich's B is For Broadway will go to support our programs. The Actors Fund is proud to be at the forefront of helping everyone in the entertainment community with emergency financial assistance and supportive services, and we're grateful that this wonderful new work will help those in need in our performing arts community."

Step into the spotlight and celebrate a cavalcade of Broadway legends! Start with A for audition with the iconic lineup from A Chorus Line, then peek behind B to see the backstage buzz, and dance along with C for choreographers.

Children and grown-ups alike can spot beloved stars and creators from today and yesterday, such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Irving Berlin, Jennifer Holliday, and Billy Porter. Readers will also see famous New York theaters, beloved shows such as Rent and Les Misérables, and the crew, stylists, and technicians who are vital to each performance. It's a celebration of the American stage that no fan will want to miss.