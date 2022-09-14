Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Author Gary Weiss Will Discuss 'Retail Gangster' With Kurt Boone at Village Works Gallery

The event is on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7:00pm.  

Sep. 14, 2022  

Investigative journalist and author Gary Weiss discusses his newly released "Retail Gangster: The Insane Real-Life Story of CRAZY EDDIE" (Hachette Books - August 2022) with writer / urban street culture chronicler Kurt Boone at the Village Works Gallery and Bookstore in Manhattan on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7:00pm.

Weiss has covered fraud and corruption on Wall Street for over a quarter century and the book - a biography of Eddie Antar- details the rise and fall of the celebrated electronics chain. Free admission, books will be available for purchase.

Village Works Gallery and Bookstore is located at 90 East 3rd Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves). Take the "F" train to 2nd Avenue. For gallery hours and information go to: villageworksnyc.com or text: 917 749 - 0319. Follow Village Works on Facebook @villageworksnyc.


