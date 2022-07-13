Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Authentic Flamenco Heads to New York City This Fall

The first Authentic Flamenco show kicks off in NYC on September 9 and runs through October 9 during the weekends at the Harlem Parish at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. 

Jul. 13, 2022  
Get your dancing shoes on! The Royal Opera of Madrid and experience discovery platform Fever have teamed up to bring Authentic Flamenco, an invigorating dance show to the U.S this fall. The waitlist to buy tickets is now open for shows in New York City.

Co-produced by the Teatro Real - the Royal Opera of Madrid, one of the most important and well-known performing arts institutions in Spain, this passionate and traditional Spanish show will bring the best of flamenco dancing to the States. Authentic Flamenco will include well-known artists from Spain including Amador Rojas and Yolanda Osuna as dancers, Manu Soto and Bernardo Miranda as singers, José Tomás Jiménez on the guitar, Sergio de Lope on flute and saxophone, and Lolo Plantón on percussion.

"Bringing flamenco, a traditional Spanish dancing style to the States, is extremely exciting for us," said Ignacio Bachiller Ströhlein, CEO at Fever. "Our company was founded by three Spanish natives and we are proud to bring our culture, heritage and our favorite style of dance to New York this fall. We're thrilled to share our love for flamenco which was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010."

The waitlist is now open, with tickets starting at $44.90 per person. Fever is offering both general admission tickets as well as VIP tickets which will include a tasting of Spanish products and a meet-and-greet with the artists following the show. A full breakdown of the ticket options and details are as follows:

  • VIP+ ($114.90): Best visibility.
    • VIP+ tickets will include a tasting of Spanish products before the show . At the end, guests will have some time to meet the artists as well as take photos.
  • VIP ($104.90): Amazing visibility.
    • VIP tickets will include a tasting of Spanish products before the show. At the end, guests will have some time to meet the artists as well as take photos.
  • Preferential Tickets ($69.90): Great visibility
  • General Admission ($54.90): Good visibility
  • Basic Admission ($44.90): Fine visibility

