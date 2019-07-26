August 2019 Events Announced At Lincoln Center

Summer at Lincoln Center is a time-honored New York tradition, bringing people from all walks of life together to experience a multitude of music, dance, and drama across the entire campus. Harnessing Mozart's innovative spirit as its inspiration, the Mostly Mozart Festival (July 10-August 10) continues this month with groundbreaking, international, and multidisciplinary productions; acclaimed artists of all genres; introductions to emerging creative voices; and the presentation of new works and ideas.

American Express is the lead sponsor of the Mostly Mozart Festival. Lincoln Center Out of Doors (July 24-August 11) offers free music, dance, family events, and spoken word performances at Damrosch Park and across the Lincoln Center campus. This year's festival showcases the unique talents of NYC-based dancers, performers, and musicians alongside renowned International Artists for a multifaceted experience. Free performances abound at the David Rubenstein Atrium, with diverse programming through August.

Thursday, August 1 - Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 pm

Mostly Mozart Festival

Blak Whyte Gray

Olivier Award-winning East London company Boy Blue returns to Lincoln Center with its electrifying dance-theater work Blak Whyte Gray (2017) following last fall's critically acclaimed White Light Festival performances of the U.S. premiere. Driven by founders Michael "Mikey J" Asante and Kenrick "H2O" Sandy, Boy Blue infuses hip-hop dance with African-inspired grooves to create virtuosic performances. For Blak Whyte Gray, the company's first full-length abstract piece, a charged electronic score, bold staging, and powerful imagery call forth a deeply rooted cultural awakening on themes of oppression, identity, and transcendence. Among other honors, Blak Whyte Gray was nominated for Best Modern Choreography in the 2017 Critics' Circle National Dance Awards.

Major endowment support for contemporary dance and theater is provided by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Endowment support for the Mostly Mozart Festival presentation of Blak Whyte Gray is provided by the Blavatnik Family Foundation Fund for Dance. The Mostly Mozart Festival presentation of Blak Whyte Gray is made possible in part by the Harkness Foundation for Dance.

Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College, 524 W. 59th Street.

TICKETS start at $25 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival.

Post-performance talk - Friday, August 2

Choreographer Kenrick "H20" Sandy in conversation with Margo Jefferson.

*FREE Thursday, August 1 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

Tulipa Ruiz

Latin GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Tulipa Ruiz has been called one of the great highlights of a new generation of Brazilian singers, whose accolades include Apple Music's Best Pop-Rock album and #4 on Rolling Stone's best Latin Albums of the year. Among many distinctions, Ruiz's first album, Efêmera (2010), was considered album and song of year by Rolling Stone Brazil, Tudo Tanto (2012) was selected album of the year by Canal Multishow, and Dancê (2015) won the Latin GRAMMY for Best Brazilian Pop Album. Her most recent album, the acoustic TU (2018), which was coproduced by Gustavo Ruiz and percussionist Stephane San Juan, was recorded in New York and features singer Adan Jodorowsky (son of the celebrated Alejandro) and percussionist Mauro Refosco (Forro in the Dark, Red Hot Chili Peppers, David Byrne) as some of the guest musicians.

David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets.

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375.

*FREE Thursday, August 1 at 7:30 pm

Out of Doors

Blood Orange & Kelsey Lu

Blending together elements of R&B, funk, and '80s pop, Blood Orange is the most recent project of British producer and singer Dev Hynes. With a distinctive sound that ranges from upbeat funk and electronica to languid jazz, paired with spoken-word poetry and vocal sampling, he earned a record top-20 spot on both Noisey and Pitchfork's Best Albums of 2016. This evening, he is joined by vocalist and cellist Kelsey Lu whose "sublime" (Guardian) debut album, Blood, fuses disco, R&B, indie, and pop to showcase her classical training and experimental spirit.

Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St.

FREE Seating is first come, first served, and gates open one hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

*FREE Friday, August 2 at 7:00 pm

Out of Doors

Liza with a Z

Caleb Teicher & Company

Liza Minnelli fans, young and old, are invited to gather under the stars in Damrosch Park for a rare screening of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Liza with a "Z". Capturing a one-woman, one-night-only production Minnelli gave at the Lyceum Theater in 1972, and along with it a momentous time in cultural history, this concert film boasted superstar credits (directed by Bob Fosse, costumed by Halston, and packed with songs by Kander & Ebb). The evening continues with Bessie Award-winner Caleb Teicher & Company, with a program that includes the spirited Lindy hop-inspired Meet Ella, set to the music of Ella Fitzgerald; Small & Tall, witty, jazz-inflected duets performed to live music; and Bzzz, featuring rousing tap choreography and the irresistible rhythms of an onstage beatboxer. Rounding out this exhilarating evening of dance is a performance of "Sing, Sing, Sing" from Bob Fosse's DANCIN', by students of LaGuardia High School, with original choreography by Fosse.

Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 Street

FREE Seating is first come, first served, and gates open one hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

Friday, August 2-Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 pm

Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra

Beethoven & Schubert

Gianandrea Noseda, conductor

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano

Beethoven the innovator caused quite a stir with the debut of his Fourth Piano Concerto, defying all conventional practices of the day by starting with the solo piano instead of the customary orchestral introduction. Pierre-Laurent Aimard, known for his playful virtuosity, joins guest conductor Gianandrea Noseda for the concerto, now considered an iconic staple of the piano repertoire. Noseda, a regular presence at the Mostly Mozart Festival and across the Lincoln Center campus, has paired this great work of Beethoven with the "Great" Symphony of Schubert-who quotes Beethoven's Ninth Symphony in the final movement of his own.

Pre-concert recital at 6:30 pm

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano

David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza.

TICKETS start at $35 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival.

*FREE Saturday, August 3 at 11:00 am

Out of Doors

Family Day

Bring the kids and get into the Out of Doors spirit during our annual day dedicated to dancing, singing, and fun around the fountain.

11:00 am Brown Rice Family

A fresh world roots band jamming towards global solidarity, Brown Rice Family provides the masses with distinctively organic global music, which encompasses reggae, hip-hop, dancehall, afrobeat, jazz stylings, rock, Brazilian, Latin, and funk. Always growing, the band now comprises eight members hailing from all over the world-Japan, Jamaica, Haiti, Nigeria, South Africa, and the U.S. Their diverse backgrounds set the stage for a unique coexistence, musical creativity, and, of course, dancing!

Move the Crowd: A Day of Hip-Hop and Culture

11:00 am - 2:15 pm Live graffiti by Lola Lovenotes

12:00 pm Najee Omar

1:00 pm VIBEZ by SOLE Defined

Brooklyn-based poet and educator Najee Omar opens this exuberant afternoon of hip-hop and culture with a powerful spoken-word performance. Then, transforming their bodies into drums, the high-energy dancers from SOLE Defined add a jolt of electricity to the traditional Broadway musical format. Combining tap, step, and other forms of percussive dance with acting, singing, and multimedia projections, they invite audiences into a their wholly original form of free-flowing storytelling. Working to uplift marginalized communities, New York City-based muralist and visual artist Lola Lovenotes, an alias formed at a young age through her submergence in Bronx graffiti culture, brings her street-art skills to Hearst Plaza with live art creation throughout this fun-filled afternoon.

Family Day is presented in association with LC Kids. Family Day is supported by Disney. Move the Crowd is presented in association with Hi-ARTS.

Hearst Plaza, 40 Lincoln Center Plaza

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 pm

Out of Doors

An Evening of Stand-Up Comedy: Roy Wood Jr. & Guests

Comedy comes to the Bandshell, headlined with the "charismatic crankiness" of Roy Wood Jr. (Entertainment Weekly). The Daily Show correspondent and host of Comedy Central's storytelling series "This is Not Happening" will be joined by comedy's brightest for this evening of stand-up under the stars.

Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 Street.

FREE Seating is first come, first served, and gates open one hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

Saturday, August 3 at 9:00 pm

Mostly Mozart Festival

International Contemporary Ensemble

Vimbayi Kaziboni, conductor

Hidejiro Honjoh, shamisen

Kate Soper, soprano

This program explores the ever-evolving expressive potential of traditional string instruments from around the world, weaving together traditional Persian, Hungarian, American, and Japanese solo instruments into the distinct aesthetic vision of contemporary artists. Composers and longtime ICE collaborators Ann Cleare, Nathan Davis, György Kurtág, Kate Soper, and Anahita Abbasi bring the dulcimer, cimbalom, kamancheh, and shamisen together in a performance culminating in the world premiere of Dai Fujikura's Shamisen Concerto.

Merkin Concert Hall, 129 West 67th Street.

TICKETS start at $30 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival.

Sunday, August 4 at 12:30 pm

Mostly Mozart Festival

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

In connection with this summer's presentation of the astonishing Under Siege from Chinese choreographer Yang Liping, the festival screens Ang Lee's martial arts masterpiece, which won four Academy Awards, including Best Foreign Language Film. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a drama of breathtaking beauty set against the stunning scenic design of Oscar winner Tim Yip, who brings his visual artistry to Under Siege and introduces this screening. The film's Oscar-winning score by Tan Dun features haunting cello solos performed by Yo-Yo Ma.

In Mandarin, with English subtitles.

Introduced by Academy Award-winner Tim Yip

Walter Reade Theater, 165 West 65th Street.

TICKETS start at $15 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival.

Sunday, August 4 at 5:00 pm

Mostly Mozart Festival

Budapest Festival Orchestra

Iván Fischer, conductor

Jeanine De Bique, soprano

The charmingly inventive Iván Fischer brings his Budapest Festival Orchestra for Mozart's final symphonic work, and one of his crowning musical achievements, the "Jupiter" Symphony. Jeanine De Bique, who studied at the Manhattan School of Music before becoming an internationally sought-after soprano, returns to New York for her Mostly Mozart Festival debut, joining the orchestra for Handel arias. Haydn's most popular symphony opens the program and is sure to be full of delightful surprises, as is Fischer's custom.

David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza

TICKETS start at $35 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival

*FREE Sunday, August 4 at 7:30 pm

Out of Doors

desi: NOW



Growing up between cultures, first and second-generation immigrants of the Indian subcontinent have been creating a space for self-expression that acknowledges their hyphenated identities as Desis outside of South Asia. Join us for an exciting and growing lineup of genre-bending creatives defining modern South Asian-American identity through the arts, including the international powerhouse Punjabi singer G. Sidhu; crystalline-voiced singer-songwriter and Television Academy honoree Rianjali; rap, R&B, and hip-hop artists Taizu, Rolex Rasathy, and Robin Dey; plus Desi and hip-hop beats from DJ Sharad and performances by IMGE Dance, SA Grooves, and Project Convergence that fuse Indian classical and traditional dance with hip-hop, tap, and more.

Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St.

FREE Seating is first come, first served, and gates open one hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

Related Panel Discussion - 4:30 pm

desi - Then, Now, and Future

Join the movers and shakers of the South Asian-American creative scene for a conversation on the history, challenges, victories, and future of the space.

Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center Amphitheater

This panel will be recorded as part of the Butter Chicken podcast.

*FREE Monday, August 5 at 7:00 pm

Mostly Mozart Festival

Composer Portraits: The Iranian Female Composers Association

International Contemporary Ensemble

An evening of music by Anahita Abbasi, Aida Shirazi, and Niloufar Nourbakhsh, members of the Iranian Female Composers Association, preceded by a mini-documentary about the composers.

Bruno Walter Auditorium, 111 Amsterdam Avenue.

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival.

Monday, August 5 at 7:30 pm

Mostly Mozart Festival

Takács Quartet & Jeremy Denk

The "supreme artistry" of the Takács Quartet (Guardian, U.K.) is on full display in this exquisite concert featuring Mozart, Beethoven, and Hungarian composer Ernst von Dohnányi. The ensemble explores the varied colors of Mozart and Beethoven's sound worlds before emerging into the sunshine with Dohnányi's exuberant quintet, with the "rhapsodic and poetic" Jeremy Denk (New York Times) on piano.

Pre-concert recital at 6:30 pm

Takács Quartet

Alice Tully Hall, 1941 Broadway.

TICKETS start at $65 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival

Tuesday and Wednesday, August 6 and 7 at 7:30 pm

Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra

Louis Langrée, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

It wouldn't be the Mostly Mozart Festival without Joshua Bell, and in this Bohemian-influenced program, he turns to Dvorák's demanding Violin Concerto. Calling for virtuosity and flair, it was written for the legendary Joseph Joachim (at the suggestion of Brahms) and has been compared to Mozart's Queen of the Night aria, beginning immediately in the highest register of the instrument following a brief orchestral introduction. Mozart's Symphony No. 38 had its premiere during his first visit to Prague, sparking his great affinity for the city and establishing a relationship that led to his work there and the premieres of Don Giovanni and La clemenza di Tito. Choreographer Kodaly lived in Galánta, a northern Hungarian town that is now part of Slovakia, and his dances are inspired by personal memories of a famous Gypsy band and their spirited, rollicking folk tunes from his childhood.

Pre-concert recital at 6:30 pm

Brooklyn Rider

David Geffen Hell, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza.

TICKETS start at $55 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival.

Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 pm

Mostly Mozart Festival

A Little Night Music

Lucas and Arthur Jussen, piano

National figures in the Netherlands since their childhood, the brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen make their New York debut in this after-hours recital that nods to Mozart's own childhood and captures the Slavic mood set earlier in the evening. As young prodigies, Mozart and his older sister performed together on a grand tour of Europe organized by their father and were likely the first to play piano music for four hands in public. Schubert's Fantasie, one of the most celebrated chamber music works, was dedicated to his pupil Karoline Esterházy, the younger of two daughters of the Hungarian Count Johann Karl Esterházy of Galánta (now part of Slovakia), with whom he was madly in (unrequited) love.

Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, 165 West 65th Street.

TICKETS are available for $50 by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival.

*FREE Wednesday, August 7 at 7:30 pm

Out of Doors

Jesús Carmona: Amator

With his flawless footwork and ballet-infused moves, Jesús Carmona is "un fenómeno"-a phenomenon-of the flamenco world (New York Times). Carmona brings his palpable charisma to the Damrosch Park Bandshell for a performance of his intensely beautiful Amator, a deeply personal work that draws upon his love of Spanish dance. Experience this masterful feat of electrifying choreography and improvisation, accompanied by an onstage orchestration.

David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza.

FREE Seating is first come, first served, and gates open one hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

Wednesday, August 7 at 10:00 pm

Mostly Mozart Festival - A Little Night Music

Brooklyn Rider

The adventurous string quartet Brooklyn Rider has a long association with and affinity for Philip Glass, having recorded his core works for string quartet (and, most recently, his eighth), and in this eclectic program they place it alongside Reena Esmail's Zeher (Poison), a work that combines both Hindustani and Western classical music traditions. The Quartet's Colin Jacobsen, an Avery Fisher Career Grant winner and prolific composer, is also known for the blending of musical forms.

Brooklyn Rider's performance is made possible in part by Linda and Stuart Nelson.

Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, 165 West 65th St.

TICKETS are available for $50 by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival.

*FREE Thursday, August 8 at 7:30 pm

Out of Doors

OkayAfrica: Gold & Soul

OkayAfrica-the largest destination connecting a global audience to African culture through authentic content and immersive experiences-fills Damrosch Park with the spirit of African soul and the rhythms of chart-topping club music. DJ Poizon Ivy, official DJ of the Dallas Mavericks and the first female mixer to grace the airwaves at her local radio station, kicks things into high gear with her irresistible afrobeats and multicultural mixes. Then Nigerian singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold and his band, The 79th Element, take over the stage with their signature blend of urban high-life and pop-infused songs. Proudly weaving together Yoruba, English and Pidgin English, Gold's soulful afropop will keep you feeling inspired all night long.

Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St.

FREE Seating is first come, first served, and gates open one hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

*FREE Thursday, August 8 at 7:30 pm

Mostly Mozart Festival

Tessa Lark & Michael Thurber

Inspired by Bach's Two-Part Inventions, violinist Tessa Lark, a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient, and intrepid bassist Michael Thurber have created their own set of duos, drawing upon their roots in classical music, Appalachian fiddling, jazz, and R&B. This lively, hourlong concert showcases Lark and Thurber's original compositions alongside the inventive mastery of Bach.

David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets.

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival.

Thursday-Saturday August 8-10 at 7:30 pm

Mostly Mozart Festival

Under Siege

Yang Liping Contemporary Dance

In this U.S. premiere from China's Yang Liping Contemporary Dance, the astonishing Under Siege portrays the climactic battle between the Chu and Han armies in 202 B.C., an epic struggle that changed the course of Chinese history. Celebrated choreographer Yang Liping employs martial arts, contemporary and Chinese folk dance, gymnastics, and hip-hop to stage her version of the age-old story of love, war, passion, and betrayal that has been passed down through the generations. Tim Yip (Oscar winner for his production design of the film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) creates an intensely beautiful visual landscape and costumes that complement Yang Liping's melding of ancient traditions with modern sensibilities.

Major endowment support for contemporary dance and theater is provided by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Endowment support for the Mostly Mozart Festival presentation of Under Siege is provided by the Blavatnik Family Foundation Fund for Dance. The Mostly Mozart Festival presentation of Under Siege is made possible in part by the Harkness Foundation for Dance.

Pre-performance lecture - Thursday, August 8 at 6:15 pm

Lecture by Renqiu Yu in the Bruno Walter Auditorium, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza.

TICKETS start at $35 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival.

Friday and Saturday, August 9 and 10 at 7:30 pm

Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra

Mozart à la Haydn

Louis Langrée, conductor

Steven Osborne, piano

The Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra's 2019 season ends on a lighthearted note, with four works that are more connected than they may seem at first glance. Pianist Steven Osborne performs the cheerful piano concerto Shostakovich composed for his son Maxim's 19th birthday. Maxim, then a budding pianist, is said to have been the inspiration for the tongue-in-cheek inclusion of the Hanon piano exercises in the final movement, a musical joke. Schnittke displays a similar sense of humor in his Moz-Art à la Haydn, in which every note in the piece has been repurposed from either Haydn or Mozart. Beginning with dimmed lights, it quotes Haydn's "Farewell" Symphony and Mozart's Symphony No. 40, incorporating stage-play among the musicians, and, like the Farewell, leaving the conductor alone at the end. Mozart's beloved "Haffner" Symphony, one of the composer's most challenging, yet fun, works, is a joyous conclusion to the summer.

Pre-concert recital at 6:30 pm

Yi-Nuo Wang, piano

David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza.

TICKETS start at $35 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival.

*FREE Friday, August 9 at 7:30 pm

Out of Doors

MTV & Save the Music

H.E.R. & Samm Henshaw

MTV and Save the Music-a non-profit organization that has launched over 2,000 music programs within schools across the country-join forces with two-time Grammy Award-winner and MTV PUSH artist H.E.R. for an intimate performance in Damrosch Park. The night opens with U.K. soul singer Samm Henshaw alongside top student musicians from Save the Music programs.

Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St.

FREE Seating is first come, first served, and gates open on hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

Friday, August 9 at 10:00 pm

Mostly Mozart Festival

A Little Night Music

Steven Osborne

British pianist Steven Osborne, known for his insightful and idiomatic interpretations of diverse repertoire, is bringing a fresh perspective to his repertoire through fastidious attention to details in the score. In this, the final late-night concert of the summer, Osborne performs Schubert's final piano sonata. Completed two months before the composer's death, the vast and majestic work intersperses a somber and contemplative tone with one of triumph and is considered by scholars to be his greatest achievement in the sonata format.

Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, 165 West 65th Street

TICKETS are $50 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Mostly-Mozart-Festival.

*FREE Saturday, August 10 at 7:30 pm

Out of Doors

Patty Griffin & Yola

Fresh off a world tour, GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Patty Griffin graces the Americanafest stage. The quintessential Americana artist lends her seasoned wisdom to a new eponymous LP-whose lead track "River" was inspired by Leon Russell's "A Song for You," made famous by R&B singer Donny Hathaway. With her melancholy poise and pendulous jazz phrasing, she proves she is still one of folk music's most genre-expanding artists. Opening the evening is arresting British singer Yola, whose thrilling debut album Walk Through Fire (produced by the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach) has established her as the new queen of country soul.

Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St.

FREE Seating is first come, first served, and gates open one hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

*FREE Saturday, August 11 at 7:30 pm

Out of Doors

Roots of American Music Weekend: Americanafest NYC

David Crosby & Friends

Anaïs Mitchell

Closing out this year's festival is fearless folk-rock legend David Crosby. In his unparalleled six-decade career, the native Californian has created songs that resonate as indelible cultural touchstones for more than three generations, not only as a solo artist but as a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Amid a nationwide tour, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and his Sky Trails band pay a visit to the Bandshell to share the music of a stunning creative renaissance. Opening the evening is Tony-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, whose folk opera Hadestown received the coveted Best New Musical award this year. Whether she is on a dark exploration of American manhood or mining old English and Scottish ballads, the charismatic performer has built a vast and personal mythology.

Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. and W. 62 St.

FREE Seating is first come, first served, and gates open one hour prior to the performance. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Out-Of-Doors.

*FREE Thursday, August 15 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

Cedric Burnside

GRAMMY-nominated blues musician and songwriter Cedric Burnside-a descendant of blues royalty-continues the rich tradition of Mississippi Hill Country, imbuing the genre with modern-day sensibilities and a biting timeless flavor. Burnside has both played and recorded with North Mississippi Allstars, Widespread Panic, Jimmy Buffett, Bobby Rush, Hubert Sumlin, Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears, and the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, and is now embarking on a tour with collaborator and Pimps of Joytime bandleader Brian Jay. For this very special appearance at the Atrium, Burnside brings his stinging guitar licks, raw, cutting rhythms, and soul-baring vocals to a blues set that will enthrall a new generation of listeners.

David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets.

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

*FREE Thursday, August 22 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

Beto Jamaica

Alberto "Beto" Jamaica is one of the leading vallenato and cumbia players in Colombia. Since winning the prestigious Professional Leyenda Vallenata Festival competition in 2006, he has become known as the king of Columbian Vallenato. Experience his vibrant, accordion-driven mix of cumbia, paseo, and porro at this not-to-be-missed show at the Atrium.

David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets.

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

*FREE Thursday, August 29 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

Boukman Eksperyans

Boukman Eksperyans ushered in a musical revolution with its GRAMMY-nominated debut album,?Voudou Adjae. This brilliant release introduced the world to the group's high-energy sound that fuses traditional Haitian and Caribbean rhythms with rock and reggae. Since their emergence on the scene, Boukman has continued to produce critically acclaimed albums and mesmerize audiences around the world-from Haiti (where they draw tens of thousands of fans per show) to the Caribbean, throughout North America, Canada, Europe, Japan, and Africa-both as a headlining act and alongside Wyclef Jean, Femi Kuti, and Baba Maal. This innovative blend of French Creole lyrics, Haitian carnival percussion, and Hendrix-style guitar will have you on your feet all night long.

David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets.

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information please call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.





