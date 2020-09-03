Audra McDonald Will Appear on CBS THIS MORNING

See who else will make appearances below.

Saturday, September 5

- Saturday Sessions: NEEDTOBREATHE

- The Dish: Matthew Wendel

- Demario Davis & Josh Norman, NFL players & activists



Monday, September 7

- Robby Mook & Terry Sullivan, CBS News political contributors

- Vladimir Duthiers talks to Elmo about his book and mission "Heroes Wear Masks"



Tuesday, September 8

- Peter Strzok, author of Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump

- Reed Hastings, author of No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention

- Brené Brown, author of The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are



Wednesday, September 9

- Anthony Mason interviews chef David Chang on his memoir "Eat a Peach"



Thursday, September 10

- James Nestor, author of Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art



Friday, September 11

- Audra, McDonald, actress & co-founder of Black Theater United

