Audition for Singers on Stage On Broadway '22

Live Your Dream This Summer with Singers on Stage On Broadway '22 Intensive for Singers Across Styles "So what's your dream? A Tony Award for Best Leading Role in a Musical? A Grammy for Best New Artist or an Oscar for Best Song? Okay then. The real question is: What's your plan?" [PHOTO: Cherilyn Bacon, Producer-Managing Director Singers on Stage On Broadway '22] According to Cherilyn Bacon [LINK], producer-managing director of Singers on Stage On Broadway, those ought be the opening questions for aspiring singers seeking additional training this summer as they explore, jump-start, or revive their careers. If you seriously want to prepare to live your dream, both BroadwayWorld and Backstage suggest you consider auditioning for the revival of the two-week intensive Singers on Stage On Broadway '22 (SOS) scheduled for July 12-25, 2022. Audition submission deadline for singers of all styles is Friday April 8, 2022. Space is limited - only 20 artists will be accepted. After its first season in 1998, Backstage rated this intensive BEST in NYC, along with NYU's program. Recently SOS's master teacher Sara Louise Lazarus received BroadwayWorld Award for Best Show of 2020 for her direction of Jeff Harner in Carried Away a review of the work of Comden and Green. FIVE REASONS WHY SOS IS RATED #1 [possible LINK to blog post on my site...which takes it from the email to the post] SMALL CLASS SIZE allows more individualized attention on YOU and your singing technique, song interpretation, acting and movement for singers of all styles. AWARD-WINNING FACULTY. Seasoned master teachers, each of whom has had a lifetime of success in this industry, find great reward in giving back to YOU. [LINK -Text: Read more about the SOS faculty here ] PROFESSIONAL ENVIRONMENT. SOS is not a summer "camp." It's a professional prep program for singers across styles with serious professional goals. Rehearsing and performing in Broadway / Off-Broadway venues in the world's greatest LIVE entertainment district elevates the atmosphere and encourages rigorous achievement. Jonathan Stuart Cerullo, award-winning choreographer-producer-director returning for SOS '22 reacted to the announcement that SOS is returning: "Singers on Stage was the first professional program of its kind - nothing like it existed then. So great it is being offered again, it is a premier program!" We provide opportunities to connect with industry professionals who join us for lunch in a personalized setting. For SOS On Broadway '98, Jonathan developed the "Revusical" concept - a story-telling Cabaret show that features each artist as soloist, brilliantly staged and thoughtfully critiqued by agents, casting directors, and producers. THE SOS MISSION Whether the dream is a leading role on stage, a recording contract, or reaching the top of the charts, each artist will leave with a clear understanding of what's required at a professional level and what their next steps are to get there. We also hope each artist will recognize the transformational power of singing, and that they will walk away inspired to use their talent to influence the world for good. FINALE We dedicate Singers on Stage On Broadway '22 to the memory of the late Peter Howard, our music director and our Founding Artistic Director Bill Reed, who is enjoying his golden years in Vermont. We miss them and wish Bill the best. They remain the Gold Standard upon which this program was built and which will continue. We cannot wait to meet the new talent that will lead the way to elevate the next generation in the singing-recording-musical theatre industry. Space is limited, so submit your audition today because we anticipate it's going to fill up quickly." TESTIMONIALS Read comments from the performers that were part of the original Singers on Stage '99. [LINK - Text: Check it out!] A few words... "Life changing....incomparable...unbelievable...incredible...a spiritual journey...intense...eye-opening...self-discovery...amazing staff...totally positive...best experience of my life!"