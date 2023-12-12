Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Out of DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Performances This Week

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott will be out of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea Dec 12-14 due to sickness.

The news of the stars being out of the show was revealed on the production's official Instagram story.

Performances will occur featuring understudies Katherine Romans and Jake Silbermann.

Written by John Patrick Shanley, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea is directed by Jeff Ward, in his stage directorial debut, with movement by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber.

Have you ever been caught in an earthquake? A chance meeting. A dive bar. Some encounters are so dangerous and so beautiful, they redefine the meaning of love. Follow two desperate people in the Bronx, Danny and Roberta, as they walk the line between destruction and transcendence.



John Patrick Shanley is one of the most celebrated dramatists of his generation. His accolades include an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film Moonstruck and the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for his play, Doubt: A Parable. The original production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea premiered off-Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre Downtown in 1984 starring June Stein and John Turturro (who won an Obie Award for his performance). Danny was Shanley’s second produced play. More than 20 of his plays have premiered off-Broadway.



Danny and the Deep Blue Sea features scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by John Torres, costume design by Arianne Phillips, and sound design by Kate Marvin.