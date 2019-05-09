Athena Theatre Is Back At Symphony Space
For one night only on May 15th, 2019, 7 actors will perform 7 short works by 7 emerging playwrights participating in Athena Theatre Company's Athena Writes 2019 Playwriting Fellowship. Proceeds from the evening will seed the further growth and development of Athena Writes fellows and their projects.
The evening is entitled A Deafening Silence: Part 1 after the guiding theme of the Fellowship. Since January, Athena Writes Fellows Jenny Lyn Bader, JD Stewart, Kate Thomas, Luis Roberto Herrera, Joey Massa, Yasmine Lever, and Jared Michael Delaney have met regularly to discuss the year's theme, share new work, and talk playwriting and the business of theatre.
The works presented exemplify Athena Theatre's unique commitment to supporting new work in New York City. Their interrogation of the program theme explores the boundaries of human experience-and beyond. From Artificial Intelligence, online dating, and reality tv romance, to conversion therapy, to distances bridged and relationships tested and salvaged, Athena Theatre supports authors who push the boundaries of live theatre. The fellows and their work will be considered for full production by Athena Theatre Company in its next season.
Chris Roe directs the dedicated cast of 7 including Esther Chen, Kara Green, Amy Jo Jackson, EmJ Nelson, Nico Piccardo, Cyndee Rivera and John Anthony Torres with lighting design by Mary Greene and sound design by Andy Evan Cohen. Taylor Jo Poer is Production Stage Manager while Onyx Espri is Assistant Director and Mary Cate Mangum is Assistant Stage Manager.
Athena Theatre presents A Deafening Silence: Part 1 on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 at 7pm in the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre @ Symphony Space (2537 Broadway & W. 95th St). Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the Symphony Space Box Office in person, by phone by calling 212.864.5400 or online here: https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-a-deafening-silence