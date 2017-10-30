Asian World Film Festival to Honor ALLEGIANCE's George Takei on Closing Night

The 3rd ANNUAL ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL (AWFF) closes on November 2 with a screening of George Takei's ALLEGIANCE, The Broadway Musical. Based upon Takei's childhood experience, ALLEGIANCE tells the story of the Japanese American internment camps during the Second World War. In addition, George Takei will be honored with the AWFF Lifetime Achievement Award in an Award ceremony preceding the screening. allegiancemusical.com A Q&A with Director Lorenzo Thione & George Takei will immediately follow the screening.



Emmy® Award winning journalist Leyna Nguyen will host the closing night ceremonies. Several awards will be announced that evening including: Best Picture, Special Jury Prize, Best Male Lead, Best Female Lead, Best Musical Score and the "Can Do" Humanitarian Award.



Expected celebrities include Jury Members Lisa Lu (The Joy Luck Club); Oscar-nominated director Sergei Bodrov; actress and international Emmy-nominee Tuba Büyüküstün; actor and director Thomas Lim (China/Singapore); U.S. actor Michael Nouri; Vietnamese actress, singer and philanthropist Ha Phuong; music composer Nathan Wang (U.S.) and Nancy Wang Yeun, Ph.D. (U.S.) documentary producer and author of "Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism." More names will be added closer to the date.



WHEN:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2017

5:00 PM Press Check in Opens

5:45 PM Red carpet arrivals begin

7:00 PM Opening Ceremony

7:45 PM Screening of ALLEGIANCE

ABOUT THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL

All films selected by their countries as Oscar or Golden Globe contenders are automatically invited to participate at the Film Festival. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association recognizes selected showings as the required official screenings for their members who vote on the Golden Globes. At last year's event, some 30 films from 27 countries participated.

Sponsors include Presenting Partner Ha Phuong Foundation, as well as the city of Culver City, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Variety, East West Bank, RK Media (Radio & TV Korea), the Arclight Theatres and Emporium Thai Restaurant (Los Angeles) and AWFF host venue the historic Culver Hotel.

AWFF recently partnered with The Snow Leopard Trust to raise awareness for the endangered snow leopard and its ecosystem in the high mountains of Asia. The Film Festival's main cinematic award is named after the snow leopard. Snow Leopard Trust