Oct. 30, 2017  

Asian World Film Festival to Honor ALLEGIANCE's George Takei on Closing Night

The 3rd ANNUAL ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL (AWFF) closes on November 2 with a screening of George Takei's ALLEGIANCE, The Broadway Musical. Based upon Takei's childhood experience, ALLEGIANCE tells the story of the Japanese American internment camps during the Second World War. In addition, George Takei will be honored with the AWFF Lifetime Achievement Award in an Award ceremony preceding the screening. allegiancemusical.com A Q&A with Director Lorenzo Thione & George Takei will immediately follow the screening.

Emmy® Award winning journalist Leyna Nguyen will host the closing night ceremonies. Several awards will be announced that evening including: Best Picture, Special Jury Prize, Best Male Lead, Best Female Lead, Best Musical Score and the "Can Do" Humanitarian Award.

Expected celebrities include Jury Members Lisa Lu (The Joy Luck Club); Oscar-nominated director Sergei Bodrov; actress and international Emmy-nominee Tuba Büyüküstün; actor and director Thomas Lim (China/Singapore); U.S. actor Michael Nouri; Vietnamese actress, singer and philanthropist Ha Phuong; music composer Nathan Wang (U.S.) and Nancy Wang Yeun, Ph.D. (U.S.) documentary producer and author of "Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism." More names will be added closer to the date.

WHEN:
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2017
5:00 PM Press Check in Opens
5:45 PM Red carpet arrivals begin
7:00 PM Opening Ceremony
7:45 PM Screening of ALLEGIANCE

All films will be screened at the Arclight Cinemas in Downtown Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) Purchase Tickets Here
ABOUT THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL
All films selected by their countries as Oscar or Golden Globe contenders are automatically invited to participate at the Film Festival. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association recognizes selected showings as the required official screenings for their members who vote on the Golden Globes. At last year's event, some 30 films from 27 countries participated.
Sponsors include Presenting Partner Ha Phuong Foundation, as well as the city of Culver City, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Variety, East West Bank, RK Media (Radio & TV Korea), the Arclight Theatres and Emporium Thai Restaurant (Los Angeles) and AWFF host venue the historic Culver Hotel.
AWFF recently partnered with The Snow Leopard Trust to raise awareness for the endangered snow leopard and its ecosystem in the high mountains of Asia. The Film Festival's main cinematic award is named after the snow leopard.Snow Leopard Trust
The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) brings the best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles to draw greater recognition to the region's wealth of filmmakers, strengthening ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, our festival champions films from over 50 countries across Asia spanning from Turkey to Japan and Russia to India and the Middle East. All films that participate in the Festival will have a unique chance to be guided through the challenging awards season, and showcased for the Motion Picture Academy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and all Guilds for enhanced exposure, media attention and awards consideration. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh USA. www.AsianWorldFilmFest.org


