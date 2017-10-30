Asian World Film Festival to Honor ALLEGIANCE's George Takei on Closing Night
The 3rd ANNUAL ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL (AWFF) closes on November 2 with a screening of George Takei's ALLEGIANCE, The Broadway Musical. Based upon Takei's childhood experience, ALLEGIANCE tells the story of the Japanese American internment camps during the Second World War. In addition, George Takei will be honored with the AWFF Lifetime Achievement Award in an Award ceremony preceding the screening. allegiancemusical.com A Q&A with Director Lorenzo Thione & George Takei will immediately follow the screening.
Emmy® Award winning journalist Leyna Nguyen will host the closing night ceremonies. Several awards will be announced that evening including: Best Picture, Special Jury Prize, Best Male Lead, Best Female Lead, Best Musical Score and the "Can Do" Humanitarian Award.
Expected celebrities include Jury Members Lisa Lu (The Joy Luck Club); Oscar-nominated director Sergei Bodrov; actress and international Emmy-nominee Tuba Büyüküstün; actor and director Thomas Lim (China/Singapore); U.S. actor Michael Nouri; Vietnamese actress, singer and philanthropist Ha Phuong; music composer Nathan Wang (U.S.) and Nancy Wang Yeun, Ph.D. (U.S.) documentary producer and author of "Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism." More names will be added closer to the date.
WHEN:
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2017
5:00 PM Press Check in Opens
5:45 PM Red carpet arrivals begin
7:00 PM Opening Ceremony
7:45 PM Screening of ALLEGIANCE