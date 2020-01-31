Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Adam Halpin, Nathan Salstone, And More To Lead THREETIMESFAST Industry Reading

ThreeTimesFast, a new musical by Teresa Lotz and Naomi Matlow, will hold industry readings on February 3rd and 4th, 2020. ThreeTimesFast features music by Teresa Lotz, lyrics by Naomi Matlow, and book by Lotz and Matlow. The reading will be directed by Michael Bello (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, We Are The Tigers), with music direction by Elizabeth Doran (Mean Girls) and dramaturgy by Jessica Kahkoska (Agent 355).

The cast features Leana Rae Concepcion, Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Freestyle Love Supreme, Great Comet), Adam Halpin (Dogfight, Come From Away), Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland, The Addams Family), Emma Lord, Sydney Parra, and Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Readings will be held on February 3rd and 4th at Open Jar Studios in New York City, and are open by invitation only. For more information, email ThreeTimesFastTheMusical@gmail.com.

About the Show: Fifteen-year-old Olivia Klemons loves to edit her life through her video camera, but what happens when she can't edit what is happening inside her head? ThreeTimesFast follows Olivia and her family as she wades through the stress of high school, an unexpected crush, a move to a new house, and on top of it all-- her diagnosis with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. When the steps to healing force Olivia to face her deepest fears, she and her family must uncover a strength they never knew they had. ThreeTimesFast was featured in June 2019 at the Florida Festival of New Musicals at the Winter Park Playhouse.

Lotz and Matlow met at New York University's renowned Graduate Musical Theatre Program. Lotz was the 2019 recipient of the New York Innovative Theater Award for her play She Calls Me Firefly and her musical Red Emma & Mad Monk (created with Katie Lindsay and Alexis Roblan) was a New York Times Critic's pick in 2018. Matlow's songwriting has been featured at Boston Playwrights' Theatre, Joe's Pub, and Feinsteins/54 Below among others. She is also the associate editor and writer for the global travel community, Unsettled. Lotz and Matlow have also collaborated on an original song for Letters to the President, a new musical project co-conceived by Jessica Kahkoska and Michael Bello.

