Ashley Park, Jarrod Spector & More Join Line-Up for VOICE FOR CHOICE Benefit Concert

The Hysterical Womxn's Society has expanded its line-up of stage and screen stars for "Voice for Choice," a benefit concert in partnership with the ACLU of New York to support reproductive rights. Award-winning comedian, writer and activist Judy Gold will host the one-night-only event to assemble strong voices from womxn and allies in the Broadway community and beyond through musical performances, personal testimonials and other special appearances on July 29, 2019, at The Cutting Room (44 E 32nd St).

Erika Henningsen, Drew Gehling, Ashley Park, Jarrod Spector, Alysha Umphress, and Daniel J. Watts have been added to the evening entertainment. As previously announced, Denée Benton, Maybe Burke, Betty Gilpin, Morgan James, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Storm Lever, Caissie Levy, Ana Nogueira, Oak Onaodowan, and Ali Stroker will also lend their voices. The program will also highlight the work of NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman, Dr. Linda Prine, Dr, Neha Bhardwaj, Dr. Meera Shah, and many more accomplished activists, fighting every day for the protection of reproductive rights and access to reproductive health programs. Jason Howland will serve as Music Director.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Proceeds from the event will support the ACLU of New York and the National Network of Abortion Funds. Doors will open at 6:00pm for the 7:00pm concert.



The evening will feature a live auction with once-in-a-lifetime experiences like meeting the Emmy Award-winning writer, actor and producer Tina Fey after seeing her hit show "Mean Girls" on Broadway or tickets to "To Kill a Mockingbird" with a backstage tour from Tony Award-winning star Celia Keenan-Bolger. A silent auction is now live, through August 5, 2019, with exclusive items like two tickets and a backstage tour to the Award-winning phenomenon "Hamilton" on Broadway with a one-night stay at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square; tickets and backstage tours to "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," and "The Cher Show" on Broadway; an all-inclusive, one-month membership to LA PALESTRA Center for Preventative Medicine with eight private training sessions included; pampering treatments from Cap Beauty; and signed memorabilia and Playbills from casts of hit Broadway shows; and many more exclusive items, available on https://www.32auctions.com/HWSVoiceforChoice.

Individual donations can also be made through The Hysterical Womxn's Society page on crowdrise.

The Hysterical Womxn's Society is a society of womxn and allies whose individual talents and strengths are uniting to protect womxn and human rights. Through various fundraising and activation events, the group aims to bring together more engaged, motivated and fighting spirits to support those in need. For more information, follow on Instagram, Facebook orTwitter and visit https://www.hystericalwomensociety.org/.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





