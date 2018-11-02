Ashley Brown Joins The New York Pops for UNDER THE MISTLETOE this December

The New York Pops celebrates the holidays with Under the Mistletoe, on Friday, December 21 and Saturday, December 22 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The orchestra, led by Music Director Steven Reineke, is joined by Ashley Brown (Broadway's original Mary Poppins, and Belle in the Broadway version of Disney's Beauty and the Beast) for a concert of classic and contemporary carols including "Deck the Halls," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Winter Wonderland", and "O Holy Night." Ashley and The New York Pops will also be joined by Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA, who are featured on a Hanukkah Medley, as well as other seasonal favorites.

Additional concerts in The New York Pops' 2018-19 season include: Song and Dance on Friday, November 16 at 8:00 p.m.; Unforgettableon Friday, February 8 at 8:00 p.m. with Nikki Renée Daniels and Ryan Shaw; Movie Mixtape on Friday, March 15 at 8:00 p.m. with Mykal Kilgore, Storm Large, Ashley Park, and Ryan Silverman; and the orchestra's 36th Birthday Gala on Monday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. paying tribute to the music of Cyndi Lauper.

Tickets, priced at $20 to $145, are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.



The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Under the dynamic leadership of Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music. The orchestra performs an annual subscription series and birthday gala at Carnegie Hall and a summer series at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. The New York Pops is dedicated to lifelong learning and collaborates with public schools, community organizations, children's hospitals and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

Steven Reineke has established himself as one of North America's leading conductors of popular music. This season Mr. Reineke celebrates his tenth anniversary as Music Director of The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. Additionally, he is Principal Pops Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Principal Pops Conductor of the Houston and Toronto Symphony Orchestras. Reineke is a frequent guest conductor with The Philadelphia Orchestra and his extensive North American conducting appearances include Atlanta, Cincinnati, Edmonton, San Francisco and Sarasota. On stage, Reineke has created programs and collaborated with a range of leading artists from the worlds of hip hop, Broadway, television and rock including Common, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Sutton Foster, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady, Peter Frampton and Ben Folds, among others. In 2017, National Public Radio's "All Things Considered" featured Reineke leading the National Symphony Orchestra performing live music excerpts between news segments - a first in the show's 45-year history. In 2018 Reineke led the National Symphony Orchestra with hip hop legend Nas performing his seminal album "Illmatic" on PBS's Great Performances. As the creator of more than 100 orchestral arrangements for the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Reineke's work has been performed worldwide and can be heard on numerous Cincinnati Pops Orchestra recordings on the Telarc label. His symphonic works Celebration Fanfare, Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Casey at the Bat are performed frequently. His Sun Valley Festival Fanfare was used to commemorate the Sun Valley Summer Symphony's pavilion, and his Festival Te Deum and Swan's Island Sojourn were debuted by the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati Pops. His numerous wind ensemble compositions are published by the C.L. Barnhouse Company and are performed by concert bands worldwide.



Ashley Brown originated the title role in Mary Poppins on Broadway for which she received Outer Critics, Drama League, and Drama Desk nominations for Best Actress. Ms. Brown also starred as Mary Poppins in the national tour of Mary Poppins, where she garnered a Garland award for Best Performance in a Musical. Ms. Brown's other Broadway credits include Belle in Beauty and the Beast, and she has starred in the national tour of Disney's On The Record. Ms. Brown most recently starred as Mother Abbess in multiple Tony Award-winning director Jack O'Brien's new production of The Sound of Music. Ms. Brown returned to critical acclaim starring in the Lyric Opera of Chicago's production of Oklahoma!. She previously played Magnolia opposite Nathan Gunn in Francesca Zambello's Show Boat at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Ms. Brown has performed with virtually all of the top orchestras in North America including the Boston Pops, the New York Philharmonic, The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra at Disney Hall, The Pittsburgh Symphony, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall (four times), Fort Worth Symphony, the Cincinnati Pops, Philadelphia Orchestra (two times), the Milwaukee Symphony, the Indianapolis Symphony (three times), Seattle Symphony, the Houston Symphony, Vancouver Symphony, Jacksonville (two times) and the Philly Pops. She has also performed with the BBC orchestra opposite Josh Groban. Ms. Brown made her solo concert debut at The Kennedy Center as part of Barbara Cook's Spotlight Series,and has appeared in New York City at prestigious venues including Feinstein's at the Regency and Birdland. Other projects include star turns in The Golden Apple at City Center Encores!, Hello, Dolly! at The Goodspeed Opera House, The Sound of Music at the St. Louis MUNY (which garnered her a Kevin Kline Award), Limelight at the La Jolla Playhouse, and her own PBS special called Ashley Brown: Call Me Irresponsible, which received a PBS Telly Award. Other television credits include NBC's The Sound of Music Live!. Ms. Brown is the voice of Disneyland celebrating its 60th anniversary, singing the newly penned Richard Sherman song "A Kiss Goodnight". Ms. Brown's long awaitedalbum of Broadway and American Songbook standards is available on Ghostlight/Sony. She is a graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

