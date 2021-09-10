Arts On Site Announces September 2021 Performances

Arts on Site (AOS) announces September performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

Demi Remick & Dancers

Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Rebecca Margolick: Boy Friday

Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Voices of Diaspora

Friday, September 16, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, September 17, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $20

Simona Smirnova Jazz Quartet: Bird Language

Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

The Bang Group (dance)

Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

BOiNK! Presents: Sizzle! Dance and Film Festival

Friday, September 24, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $20

Amber Sloan (dance)

Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Covid-19 Protocols

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts on Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Visitors are not allowed entry if they answer "yes" to any of the following questions: