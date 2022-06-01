Arts On Site Announces June Performances

Arts On Site (AOS) announces June performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://artsonsite.ticketleap. com/studio-3r-performances/.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

The Bang Group Curates: Catherine Tharin

Friday, June 3, 2022, at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

The Bang Group curates dance performances with work by modern dancer Catherine Tharin.

The Bang Group Curates: Janne Eraker

Friday, June 10, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

The Bang Group curates dance performances with work by tap dancer Janne Eraker.

The Electric Circus

Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Friday, June 17, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

A sexy and fun night of theater and dance, sprinkled with a bit of queer history of St Marks Place. National Queer Theater and AOS present an innovative selection of short works by LGBTQ+ artists in celebration of NYC Pride, with a different program each night.

THE BANG GROUP is a contemporary theatrical dance troupe which is devoted to choreographer David Parker's fascination with the rhythmic potential of the dancing body. At the center of his work is an abiding love of rhythmic form and the intensity of communication it allows between audiences and performers. Among his best known works are the 21st century neo-vaudeville Nutcracker entitled Nut/Cracked as well as ShowDown, a choreographic reinvention of Annie Get Your Gun for cabaret and concert stages, and a series of male duets ranging from Slapstuck for two velcro-clad gentlemen, to Bang and Suck, Friends of Dorothy, The Missing Reel and Old Fashioned Wedding. These dances were created for Jeffrey Kazin and David Parker who now direct the company together building a choreographic dialogue between show business, classical and contemporary dance traditions. Their most recent work, the evening-length Misters and Sisters is an unadulterated song-and-dance cabaret which achieved instant critical acclaim at its premier run at Joe's Pub at the Public Theater.