Arts On Site Announces June Performances
Learn more about the upcoming lineup here!
Arts On Site (AOS) announces June performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://artsonsite.ticketleap.
"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."
The Bang Group Curates: Catherine Tharin
Friday, June 3, 2022, at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
The Bang Group curates dance performances with work by modern dancer Catherine Tharin.
The Bang Group Curates: Janne Eraker
Friday, June 10, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
The Bang Group curates dance performances with work by tap dancer Janne Eraker.
The Electric Circus
Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Friday, June 17, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
A sexy and fun night of theater and dance, sprinkled with a bit of queer history of St Marks Place. National Queer Theater and AOS present an innovative selection of short works by LGBTQ+ artists in celebration of NYC Pride, with a different program each night.
THE BANG GROUP is a contemporary theatrical dance troupe which is devoted to choreographer David Parker's fascination with the rhythmic potential of the dancing body. At the center of his work is an abiding love of rhythmic form and the intensity of communication it allows between audiences and performers. Among his best known works are the 21st century neo-vaudeville Nutcracker