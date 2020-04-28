Artist Jeanette Getrost Takes Over Rockefeller Center's Instagram Live For Virtual 'Happy Hour Art Party'

Artists and art lovers alike are invited to join Rockefeller Center's weekly virtual "Happy Hour Art Party," this week featuring artist Jeanette Getrost, for a live illustration hosted in partnership with the nonprofit Art Production Fund, on Friday May 1st at 5:00 p.m. EST on the @rockefellercenter Instagram page.

Jeanette's "Art Party" is the sixth installment of Rockefeller Center's virtual art programming series that takes place on Instagram as New Yorkers stay at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The artist draws from her background in studio art and vintage fashion to bring a distinctly classical vision to her illustrations.

Viewers can join in on the fun by submitting their own photos to @rockefellercenter via Instagram direct message by 11:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 30. During Friday's Instagram Live, Jeanette will recreate some of her favorite submitted photos for everyone to see. After the party, Rockefeller Center will send viewers a digital copy of their new illustration to print at home and share with friends using #RCArtParty.

Jeanette Getrost's artwork can be found on Instagram and her website jeanettegetrost.co. For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.





