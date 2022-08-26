Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Artemi Troitsky And Max Pokrovskiy Sings SONGS OF THE RESISTANCE At The Cutting Room

Artemi Troitski will lead this discussion, talk to his guests, including a famous drummer of "Brigada C" Karen Sarkisov, and do Q & A with the audience members.

Aug. 26, 2022  

Two legends of Russian rock will meet to discuss the war in Ukraine and its effects on music - a journalist, a video blogger and the host of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Artemi Troitsky and the leader of rock band "Nogu Svelo!" Max Pokrovskiy.

Artemi Troitski will lead this discussion, talk to his guests, including a famous drummer of "Brigada C" Karen Sarkisov, and do Q & A with the audience members. He will talk about how musicians responded to Russia's aggression and Putin's war crimes and play music videos of leading Ukrainian, Russian and other musicians.

Max Pokrovskiy and "Nogu Svelo!" will perform live and play their most anti-war hits "Ukraine" and "Generation Z." This event will benefit United Help Ukraine charity organization, highly rated fund by Charity Navigator. www.unitedhelpukraine.org.

Tickets are $55 and available at this link https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193528®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vesnatickets.com%2Ftour%2FTroitskyAndPokrovsky2022?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




