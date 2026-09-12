Review: DIRTY DANCING Presented by Broadway In Chicago

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Fresh off the start of the 2026 North American tour, a beloved classic takes the stage at the Nederlander Theatre and continues to win fans over almost 40 years after its film debut. Directed by Lonny Price, choreographed by Darrell Grand Moultrie, and written by Eleanor Bergstein who wrote the original screenplay, Dirty Dancing: The Musical takes us back to the summer of 1963, a season of forbidden romance, deep passion, and electrifying dancing to iconic soundtracks.

Frances “Baby” Houseman (Annalese Starzec) is vacationing with her family, Dr. Jake Houseman (Bryan Fenkart), Marjorie Houseman (Gina Lamparella), and Lisa Houseman (Lily Kren) at Kellerman’s. Jake is close friends with Max Kellerman (Loren Lester), whose grandson Neil (Dan Klimko) also works as management. We soon learn there is a hierarchy among Kellerman’s staff, where the waiters are all Ivy League students, while the working-class entertainment staff are looked down upon. That’s when we meet dance instructors Johnny Castle (Blake Zelesnikar) and Penny (Olivia Cece). Penny initially comes across as guarded and cold while Johnny is reserved and unapproachable, but when we learn that Penny is pregnant by a member of the waitstaff and needs an abortion, they take Baby under their wing to teach her a dance routine so she can stand in for Penny at a critical performance.

Starzec captures the warmth and innocence of Baby as she grows from someone who awkwardly stumbles over her feet and has limp noodle arms to someone who can confidently initiate a dance — but her kindness, sense of justice, and to stand up for people remain unwavering throughout. As he warms up to Baby over time, Johnny’s transformation from a strict reluctant teacher to a dance partner who sees Baby for who she is helps build the convincing chemistry between the two. Zelesnikar has a commanding stage presence with his grit and charisma, whether he is dancing, instructing, or simply swaggering across the room. He also adds nuanced layers to Johnny, who believes his only worth comes from dancing, which is also the thing that objectifies him to the various women who see him solely as a hot hunk of meat who can move.

From the obvious dance sequences to even the small scene transitions and background dancing, the choreography for this show is some of the most impressive and enthralling you can find onstage. The dance montage as Baby learns the routine was enthralling and mystifying through the use of mirrors and lookalikes. Zelesnikar, Cece, and the dance ensemble fill the stage and bring it to life with their joyful movement, and Starzec’s performance into the ultimate dancer that she becomes is truly incredible to watch.

The soundtrack is mostly provided by the orchestra with local musicians from Chicago Federation of Musicians, Local 10-208 and powerhouse vocals from Ethan Peterson as Billy and Ashley LaLonde as Elizabeth. From the repeated instrumental motif of “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” to Peterson’s rendition of “Hungry Eyes”, the timeless album plays out on stage to some brilliant dancing — but the singing takes a backseat to the choreography in this musical.

The show also touches on class, race, gender, and politics. From the secret abortion procedure pre-Roe v. Wade to references to the Civil Rights Movement, Cuban Missile Crisis, and Vietnam War, some critiques and one-liners feel out of place on the surface but ultimately help situate Baby’s values and convictions during the times she was living in.

It’s a fast-paced production with constant moving parts, quick scene transitions, and creative set design to capture the essence of summer. There’s a scene where Johnny takes Baby out in nature to practice her balance and the lift in water that is silly yet perfectly captures their youthful energy. The sensuous pink lighting in the opening number and dirty dancing party really sets a contrasting mood to the wood lodge and abundance of activities, from dance lessons to Simon Says, that scream family resort summer camp.

Throughout the whole show, the anticipation grows for the final scene. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Dirty Dancing or someone who somehow still hasn’t seen the movie, everyone knows the climactic lift is coming, and when it happens, it certainly doesn’t disappoint. The lift is absolutely cinematic — the pinnacle of grace and a generational symbol of love.

If you’re looking for the time of your life, or simply a delightful feel-good musical with captivating choreography, you won’t want to miss the musical adaptation of Dirty Dancing, now playing Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.) for a limited engagement through September 20.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

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