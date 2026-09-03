Review: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Signature Theatre

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“Dreams don’t die, so keep an eye on your dreams.”

So often we hear the privileged woes of the rich, powerful, or famous and scoff. They appear to have achieved some semblance of a lifelong dream, yet insist to be the least content versions of themselves. It begs a question surrounding the price of success – if happiness is truly rooted in dreams, why is joy clouded by the means through which its bedrock is formed? Is there an inevitable cost?

Merrily We Roll Along tackles these behemoth existentialisms at a granular level in the lives of three old friends. It’s one of those shows that leaves you with something to ponder for days after the lights come up. In Signature Theatre’s hands, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s masterpiece is more intricate than ever before.

The infamous Hal Prince-directed musical was adapted from the George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart 1934 play, Merrily We Roll Along, examining how the artistic world had changed following major events of the time (i.e., World War I). Years later, Hal Prince was determined to create a show centered around teenage idealism and loss of that youthful innocence – Merrily encompassed that in folds. Sondheim (Music/Lyrics) and Furth (Book) agreed to work on the show, shifting the story away from time-restricted commentary. After 44 previews, a cast of young adults debuted the musical on Broadway in 1981 to play only 16 official performances before closing.

Despite praise for the music, the show was canonically known as a flop. Throughout his life, Sondheim was tenacious in his belief in Merrily, but it wasn’t until director Maria Friedman stepped in that the show became the hit we know today. Friedman directed a lauded London production in 2013 that wouldn’t make its way to New York until after Sondheim’s passing. Even so, the 2023 Broadway Revival of Merrily We Roll Along starring Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, and Daniel Radcliffe was both a massive financial and critical success, taking home 7 Tony Awards. This excruciating journey behind the evolution of Merrily roots its pragmatic inspection of idealism in reality.

Signature’s production leans heavily into the minutiae of the piece from the jump, as only a 275-seat blackbox can. As lighting (Cory Pattak) toggles from warm to cool in tandem with a sweeping overture’s sampling of coming attractions, the audience is met with the strewn streamers and toppled lamps of the aftermath of a house party. This marks the first insight into the reverse nature of this story that Wilson Chin’s scenic design evokes. As the show develops backwards, distractions fall away until the set consists solely of a grand piano – perhaps a comment on distractions that crowd out true passions as we grow up.

George Furth’s book goes on to chronicle over 20 years of friendship between three budding wide-eyed artists – a composer (Franklin), a lyricist (Charlie), and a writer (Mary). However, as perceptibly announced by a series of ensemble-led, musical motif-emphasizing transitions, Merrily tells its story in reverse chronological order beginning with the aftermath of 1976 and ending with the group’s fated meeting in 1957. This structure gifts audiences a god-like perspective the characters lack as they regress, a contrast that cements heartbreak in hopeful moments. Nonetheless, the trio in Matthew Gardiner’s production possess a lingering tinge of knowing what the future holds within the confines of transitions. On some level, don’t we all? This subtlety breathes new life into the beloved piece.

As the overture wraps up, Jason Gotay as Franklin Shepard emerges to assess the damage before the full company enters to inquire how his life turned out this way, miserable at his own Hollywood party. The action commences at said party, where Franklin, once a budding composer, is now a Hollywood producer and a bit of a jerk with few real friends remaining. Gotay’s nuanced approach to the role masterfully sprinkles flashes of foresight while Franklin is still a hopeful ingenue. On top of that, his vocal spin on the part is glorious.

At the same soiree, Mary Flynn (Melanie Field) surfaces as a successful author and close friend of Frank who has become reliant on alcohol to suppress her sorrows. In Mary, Sondheim and Furth wrote a character with depth that’s never quite developed to its full potential. Nonetheless, Field’s dry, epicly timed wit and glue-like friend status are effortlessly executed.

The final estranged member of the main trio, Charlie Kringas (Jake Loewenthal), is absent from the opening scene for good reason. As events regress, we learn that Charlie and Frank were once the next Rogers & Hammerstein until Frank sold out and Charlie ripped him to shreds on TV. Loewenthal’s overall performance is astounding, naturally leaning into Charlie’s lovable idiosyncrasies, but his mesmerizing Franklin Shepard, Inc. is simply the best execution of the challenging number I have ever had the privilege to witness.

As the remainder of Merrily unfolds, scored by the genius music Sondheim is known for, Furth’s book begins to drag a bit in the second act, where it once had impeccable pace. Even so, choices made by the creative team at Signature alongside a gaggle of supporting characters demand audience attention. One of which is Gussie Carnegie (Maria Rizzo), a Broadway star and toxic love interest of Frank’s. Rizzo’s strong, sultry vocals support her added quirky nuance to transform somewhat of a villain into an audience favorite.

Merrily We Roll Along is a story about dreams, and the chisels that chip away at them until they’re merely an afterthought to a life. To witness exuberant optimism after you’ve seen how a life pans out is a wake-up call for us all to keep an eye on our dreams. Signature’s production utilizes subtlety to emphasize that message in spades. Its intimacy and clear understanding of the source material allow Merrily to connect with Signature audiences in unparalleled ways.

Running Time: approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes including one 15-minute intermission.

Effect Warnings: Theatrical lighting effects, herbal cigarettes, and theatrical haze.

Content Warnings: This show will contain adult themes including alcohol usage and sex.

Age Recommendation: Appropriate for mature teens and up. Children under 6 are not admitted at Signature.

Merrily We Roll Along runs through November 1, 2026 at Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington, VA 22206.

Photo by Daniel Rader.

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