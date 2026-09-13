Video: First Look at DEAR EVAN HANSEN at John W. Engeman Theater
A new preview clip offers a glimpse of Joe Serafini's transition from television to the Northport stage.
A newly posted video from the John W. Engeman Theater offers a first look at its current production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, now running at the Northport, Long Island venue. The clip highlights Joe Serafini in the title role, spotlighting his shift from screen work to the stage as he takes on one of musical theatre's most demanding contemporary parts.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN, winner of multiple Tony and Grammy Awards, centers on a socially anxious high school senior whose life changes after a letter he wrote to himself is mistaken for a suicide note belonging to a classmate. As Evan becomes entangled in the grieving family's life, a web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel around him. The production features music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team behind The Greatest Showman.
The Engeman's staging is set to run through October 25, 2026, giving Long Island audiences an extended run to catch the musical locally rather than traveling into Manhattan. The theater has framed the show as a highlight of its current season, with Serafini's casting drawing attention given his television credits on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
The preview follows the opening night celebration at the Engeman, where the full cast and creative team were introduced to audiences for the first time.
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