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Video: COME FROM AWAY Opens at Sacramento Music Circus

The production marks 75 years of Broadway Sacramento programming at the UC Davis Health Pavilion.

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Sacramento Music Circus has opened its production of COME FROM AWAY, timing the launch to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. A newly posted video from the company marks the occasion, framing the run as a tribute to the events of that week and their aftermath.

COME FROM AWAY tells the true story of Gander, Newfoundland, where thousands of stranded airline passengers were taken in by local residents after U.S. airspace closed following the September 11 attacks. The musical draws on real accounts from those days, tracing how a small town responded to an unexpected influx of travelers with hospitality rather than hesitation.

The Sacramento staging runs September 11 through September 20 at the UC Davis Health Pavilion, part of a season the company says marks 75 years of Broadway Sacramento programming. The video notes that on September 11,

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