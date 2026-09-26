Interview: Leianna Weaver (Lydia) of BEETLEJUICE at Starlight Theatre

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Lydia and Beetlejuice himself materialize

at Starlight Theatre in preparation for Halloween

Leianna Weaver (Lydia) and Ryan Stajmiger (Beetlejuice)

Photo by Matthew Murphy,

Beetlejuice the Musical will be the final 2026 summer touring performance of the 2026 Broadway series at Starlight Threatre. As a special treat, Broadway World was delighted to speak with Leianna Weaver who plays Lydia in this whole new take on the Beetlejuice saga.

Unlike the classic 1988 film, Lydia gives "Beetlejuice the Musical" its emotional center. Lydia is grieving her mother, while her father wants the family to move forward. Feeling unheard at home, she is drawn to the Maitlands because she can see them—and because, as ghosts, they understand why death is on her mind.

Beetlejuice sees an opportunity in Lydia’s loneliness. He needs her help to become visible to the living, and she hopes the world of the dead might lead her to her mother. Their uneasy partnership drives much of the action.

So while Beetlejuice supplies the spectacle and jokes, Lydia supplies the story’s stakes: whether she can face her loss and reconnect with her father.

Eddie Perfect’s score sounds like the show’s two leads, Beetlejuice and Lydia. Beetlejuice’s numbers are restless and showy: “The Whole ‘Being Dead’ Thing” jumps among musical styles as he works the audience.

Lydia’s songs give the comedy its emotional weight. “Dead Mom” voices her anger and longing; “Home,” later in the show, brings her search for her mother to a more vulnerable point.

“Say My Name” is the key duet between them, turning their bargain into a comic contest of wills. “That Beautiful Sound” is a large song and dance number built around the pleasure of frightening people. The film’s familiar “Day-O” and “Jump in the Line” are included, while Perfect’s new music draws on rock, swing, reggae, dancehall and ska.

it’s a witty, high-energy theatre score, with Lydia’s songs providing the moments most likely to stay with you after the effects and jokes have ended.

Broadway World: Welcome to Kansas City! Have you spent any time in our city before? Tell us a little about yourself and who Lydia Deetz is to you.

Leianna Weaver:Thank you! I have been here before, and I have actually performed at Starlight! I was here with The Little Mermaid in 2024. I'm so excited to perform here again, it was one of my favorite performance experiences! Lydia has been a dream role of mine for a long time, so getting to bring her here is super exciting.

Broadway World: Starlight is an 8,000-seat outdoor theatre, which is a very different space from a typical indoor house. How does performing somewhere this big change the way you play Lydia?

Leianna Weaver:I think "Home" might have a greater emotional impact on me when being performed in such a large space. Lydia feels very small in that moment, trying to grasp onto her last hope that her mother is somewhere near- so being in a space like Starlight will only heighten that.

Broadway World: Lydia has been played by Winona Ryder on film and by several actresses on Broadway. How do you go about making the role your own?

Leianna Weaver:I haven't spent much time studying what others have done; that has naturally kept the role fresh for me. At the start of this process and even in my auditions, I approached the role as if it was new/something I didn't know much about, even though I have loved this musical for a long time. Staying objective helped me find Lydia on my own.

Broadway World: The show swings from wild comedy to real, quiet moments of grief. How do you move between those extremes, both vocally and emotionally, night after night?

Leianna Weaver:I always try to just show up where I'm at that day- emotionally, physically, vocally. I like to stay pretty neutral while I prepare, so I can check in with myself as I go along and preserve energy for moments when I really need it. I have to pace myself to get through this show. "Dead Mom" is a really big number that makes you feel like thrashing around and pushing your voice, but I can't do that at the top of the show. I'll have nothing left! So, I've found ways to conserve my energy while still telling the story effectively. Less is more.

Broadway World: If you could give 15-year-old Lydia one piece of advice, what would it be?

Leianna Weaver: I would tell her that it is okay not to have the answers. When we experience grief like Lydia's, we are never fully able to wrap our heads around why we experienced that loss, or why someone was taken from us. I think it is okay to sit in that not knowing. It's hard, but it's healthy.

Broadway World: What does a day off look like for you on tour? Is there anything you're hoping to see, eat, or do while you're in Kansas City?

Leianna Weaver:My days off vary! Rest is always my priority, so I usually take it pretty easy during the day. I love to find a good coffee shop- I remember loving Broadway Cafe here in KC!

Broadway World: What's something you always pack or a ritual you keep that makes life on the road feel like home?

Leianna Weaver:I have kind of mastered my hotel room morning coffee routine. It makes me feel a little more normal, because making a coffee at home is something I look forward to every day when I'm not on the road.

"Beetlejuice: The Musical" is scheduled for a three-night run at Starlight Theatre, October 2–4, 2026. The performances are listed for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 4600 Starlight Road in Kansas City. Tickets are available online or by telephone at 816.363.7827. Evening curtains are at 7:30 p.m.

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