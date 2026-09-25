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Video: RAGTIME at Fulton Theatre

Now on stage through October 18th, 2026.

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Fulton Theatre has posted a new sneak peek video of its production of Ragtime, giving audiences another glimpse of the show in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The clip follows a series of rehearsal previews the theatre has shared in recent weeks as it builds anticipation for the staging.

Ragtime is a musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow's novel of the same name, tracing the intertwined stories of three families at the dawn of the 20th century as they each pursue the American Dream. The narrative follows Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his young daughter, and a wealthy white family headed by matriarch Mother, all navigating a rapidly changing nation while holding onto their own versions of that dream.

The new footage adds to a run of promotional material Fulton Theatre has released ahead of the production, building on earlier clips that showcased specific musical numbers from the show.

Fulton Theatre previously shared rehearsal footage of the number 'Journey On' featuring Ben Fankhauser, Laurie Veldheer, and Bryant Martin, as well as a teaser of Erick D. Patrick and Grace Ellis Solomon performing a portion of 'Wheels of a Dream.' Those clips, captured during rehearsals, offered early looks at the cast working through key moments in the score ahead of the show opening at the Lancaster venue.

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