Video: RAGTIME at Fulton Theatre

NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Fulton Theatre has posted a new sneak peek video of its production of Ragtime, giving audiences another glimpse of the show in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The clip follows a series of rehearsal previews the theatre has shared in recent weeks as it builds anticipation for the staging.

Ragtime is a musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow's novel of the same name, tracing the intertwined stories of three families at the dawn of the 20th century as they each pursue the American Dream. The narrative follows Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his young daughter, and a wealthy white family headed by matriarch Mother, all navigating a rapidly changing nation while holding onto their own versions of that dream.

The new footage adds to a run of promotional material Fulton Theatre has released ahead of the production, building on earlier clips that showcased specific musical numbers from the show.

Fulton Theatre previously shared rehearsal footage of the number 'Journey On' featuring Ben Fankhauser, Laurie Veldheer, and Bryant Martin, as well as a teaser of Erick D. Patrick and Grace Ellis Solomon performing a portion of 'Wheels of a Dream.' Those clips, captured during rehearsals, offered early looks at the cast working through key moments in the score ahead of the show opening at the Lancaster venue.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 08 Hrs 28 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Central Pennsylvania News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me