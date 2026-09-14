Video: THE PRODUCERS at Ogunquit Playhouse
New footage highlights the show's comic ensemble numbers as the Maine run continues.
Ogunquit Playhouse unveiled a new sizzle reel from its production of THE PRODUCERS, combining footage of two of the musical's best-known numbers. The video pairs Nathan Lee Graham, who plays Carmen Ghia, and John Scherer, who plays Roger DeBris, leading the ensemble through 'Keep It Gay,' with Stephanie Gibson, who plays Ulla, performing 'When You Got It, Flaunt It.'
THE PRODUCERS is drawn from Mel Brooks' 1968 film of the same name, with a stage book by Thomas Meehan and Brooks and music and lyrics by Brooks. The musical follows two scheming Broadway producers who set out to stage a deliberate flop, only to watch their plan spiral out of control when the show becomes a hit.
Ogunquit Playhouse's staging marks the musical's 25th anniversary production, reuniting members of the original Broadway cast and creative team and featuring costumes from the original Broadway run restored for the Maine engagement. The production is directed and choreographed by James Gray, with performances running through September 26.
The new clip follows other video previews the playhouse has shared from the production, including a look at 'I Wanna Be a Producer,' featuring Dan DeLuca as Leo Bloom, continuing the theatre's rollout of footage highlighting different corners of the show's ensemble-driven comedy.
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