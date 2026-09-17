Review: Kokandy Productions' JEKYLL & HYDE at Broadway In Chicago

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Kokandy Productions’ fun and spooky Jekyll & Hyde returns just in time for autumn, this time in a co-production with Broadway In Chicago at the Broadway Playhouse. The transfer maintains the intimacy and sparseness of Kokandy Artistic Director Derek Van Barham’s original staging with a company of 12 actors and 15 musicians.

From where I sat on opening night, I could see into the wings of the stage as there’s no curtain. This “behind the scenes” glimpse was interesting, particularly when the sinister Mr. Hyde was literally lurking in the wings.

With book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and music by Frank Wildhorn, Jekyll & Hyde has a sprawling, almost entirely sung-through score. The first few numbers meditate on Dr. Henry Jekyll’s moral compass and the idea of dual personalities, but I noticed on this viewing that the lyrics don’t explicitly detail his most important experiment. Dr. Jekyll has created a serum meant to separate one’s moral self from one’s shadow self. When the Board of Governors in London deny Dr. Jekyll’s petition to use a test subject from the city’s mental hospital for his serum, he takes matters into his own hands. Dr. Jekyll’s experiment reveals his dark side: The evil Mr. Edward Hyde, who has all of the compulsion and none of the moral compass of his creator. Likewise, while Dr. Jekyll is engaged to the sweet and innocent Emma Carew, Mr. Hyde becomes infatuated with Lucy, a nightclub singer and sex worker at the local seedy joint The Red Rat.

Kokandy’s production remains delightfully sung. David Moreland maintains his winsome and enthralling central performance as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Moreland has a genteel air as Dr. Jekyll; he carries himself literally upright. The biggest challenge for Moreland is that he then must transform into Mr. Hyde through only physicality and voice (G “Max” Maxin IV’s lighting design also switches between red and green to indicate the switch.) Moreland fully transforms his posture for Mr. Hyde, slouching and slumping across the stage. While his vocals for Jekyll are polished, he delivers Hyde’s vocals with a deep rasp. The first act run of “This Is The Moment/The Transformation/Alive” is one of the most thrilling moments in the show. Moreland takes on this tour de force and immerses himself in the transformatory journey. He’s still the same actor, though, so I remain perplexed by the script’s insistence that no one can tell that Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde are, in fact, the same person. (That’s a weird quirk of the script; not a knock on Moreland’s performance.)



Kokandy’s ensemble deftly handles the vocal challenges of the score. Emily McCormick and Kevin Webb (who alternates the role with Joe Giovannetti — and can be seen on those alternate days as George in Sunday in the Park with George) are sweet scene partners for Moreland as Emma and Dr. Jekyll’s best friend John, respectively. Though Bricusse’s book doesn’t give the actors much meat or depth, McCormick and Webb have pretty vocals that match the pure morality of their roles. Nathan Calaranan, Ismael Garcia, Jon Parker Jackson, Quinn Kelch, Quinn Rigg, Gabby Sauceda-Koziol, Quinn Simmons, and Maiko Terazawa join them in the ensemble. Nick Sula’s music driection gives the group numbers a full sound, and while this isn’t a dance-heavy staging, Brenda Didier’s choreography creates some engaging and eerie movement tableaus.



Ava Lane Stovall’s performance as Lucy remains the absolute crown jewel of this production. Stovall is a dynamite vocalist. Her range and powerful belt are simply stunning. She practically blows the roof off the place during “Bring On The Men,” then delivers a powerful vulnerability in her more interior solos “Someone Like You” and “A New Life.” Kokandy has found a true star in Stovall. She has immense vocals, but she also really understands how to make visible the contrast between Lucy’s exterior and interior lives. Fitting for a show focused on the central conceit of split personalities!



Though some of the songs in the score meld together, overall this production is a treat. Jekyll & Hyde is rarely produced, and Kokandy brings it to vivid life in this new, larger venue. Moreland and Stovall really lead the way for the ensemble with their captivating performances. And in its most compelling moments, this Jekyll & Hyde truly feels “Alive” with dark energy.

Kokandy Productions’ Jekyll & Hyde plays Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 East Chestnut, through November 8. Tickets are $45-$110, with a select number of premium seats available for all performances.

Photo Credit: Amy Boyle

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