Photos: HAIRSPRAY to Open at OFC Creations Theatre Center

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OFC Creations Theatre Center's Broadway in Brighton Series is presenting HAIRSPRAY, the Broadway musical, with performances running September 24-October 11, 2026 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center. Performances September 24-October 11, 2026 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center

Run time approximately 2 hours plus intermission; Appropriate for ages 12 and up, no children under 5 permitted for any Broadway in Brighton production.

You can't stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl's inspiring dream to dance. Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and toe tappin’ tuneful songs! It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show!" When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the Sixties,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” Hairspray The Musical is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

Hairspray takes audiences on a musical journey to Baltimore, Maryland! The production is under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson, choreographed by Jasón N. Wells, featuring a cast of professional performers from across the country. HAIRSPRAY is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.



The cast of OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series: Hairspray The Musical. On stage September 24-October 11.

The cast of OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series: Hairspray The Musical. On stage September 24-October 11.

The cast of OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series: Hairspray The Musical. On stage September 24-October 11.

The cast of OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series: Hairspray The Musical. On stage September 24-October 11.

The cast of OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series: Hairspray The Musical. On stage September 24-October 11.

The cast of OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series: Hairspray The Musical. On stage September 24-October 11.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 41 Days 13 Hrs 37 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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