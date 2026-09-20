Photos: HAIRSPRAY to Open at OFC Creations Theatre Center
The production is directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson and choreographed by Jasón N. Wells.
OFC Creations Theatre Center's Broadway in Brighton Series is presenting HAIRSPRAY, the Broadway musical, with performances running September 24-October 11, 2026 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center. Performances September 24-October 11, 2026 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center
Run time approximately 2 hours plus intermission; Appropriate for ages 12 and up, no children under 5 permitted for any Broadway in Brighton production.
You can't stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl's inspiring dream to dance. Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and toe tappin’ tuneful songs! It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show!" When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!
Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the Sixties,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” Hairspray The Musical is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).
Hairspray takes audiences on a musical journey to Baltimore, Maryland! The production is under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson, choreographed by Jasón N. Wells, featuring a cast of professional performers from across the country. HAIRSPRAY is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
The cast of OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series: Hairspray The Musical. On stage September 24-October 11.
The cast of OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series: Hairspray The Musical. On stage September 24-October 11.
The cast of OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series: Hairspray The Musical. On stage September 24-October 11.
The cast of OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series: Hairspray The Musical. On stage September 24-October 11.
The cast of OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series: Hairspray The Musical. On stage September 24-October 11.
The cast of OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series: Hairspray The Musical. On stage September 24-October 11.
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