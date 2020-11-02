Armie Hammer Joins the Cast of SUNDOGS
Sundogs is premiering on Sunday, November 8 on Play-PerView.
Armie Hammer will star as "Joe" in a Veterans Day benefit presentation of Sundogs, a new play by Howard Emanuel and directed by Heather Arnson. Sundogs will premiere on Play-PerView on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. EST, with a video-on-demand link available for immediate purchase and viewable from Monday, November 9 through Thursday, November 12, 2020. Proceeds from the event will go to Stop Soldier Suicide and The WDA, a new not-for-profit theater company that will be developing outreach to the veteran's community, including placing vets in jobs throughout the entertainment industry.
Also joining the cast of Sundogs is Gilbert Owuor, who will play "James." Grace Porter will provide narration.
Hammer, Owuor and Porter join previously announced cast members Jordan Bridges (FX's upcoming The Old Man, opposite Jeff Bridges; NBC's Gone, with Chris Noth; TNT's Rizzoli & Isles), Jenn Gambatese (Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire, School of Rock, Hairspray) and Tobias Segal (John Wick 2 & 3, "For Life," "The Good Wife").
In a haunting yet humorous meditation on hope, belief, and love, Sundogs explores the emotional and spiritual rebellions of Joe Garnier, a US Army Sergeant who awakens one day hearing the pounding of drums. He believes The Drums are the key to resurrecting order amid the chaos of his American life. But not even he is prepared for what will perish and what will remain as the sun sets, long held secrets are revealed, and The Drums continue their crushing crescendo.
Sundogs was selected alongside Sarah DeLappe's 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist play, The Wolves, for the 2015 Great Plains Theater Conference Main Stage, where Lindsey Ferrentino's This Flat Earth also played. Sundogs won the conference's top honor, The Holland New Voices Playwright Award.
Tickets for the benefit presentation of Sundogs range from $5 to $35 and are available through Play-PerView's site.
Casting is by Betty Mae Casting.
Sundogs is produced by Joey Perniciaro and Howard Emanuel, as well as Todd Donovan, Elizabeth Porter Donovan, Jenn Skylakos and Carlos Ribeiro, and Play-PerView's Jeremy Wein, with additional support from Maura and Mark O'Connor, Eric Leinwohl, and Delia and Brian Hamlet.
For more information: CLICK HERE.
