Arielle Jacobs Stops By the STOPTIME: Live in the Moment Podcast

Broadway actress Arielle Jacobs joins STOPTIME:Live in the Moment host Lisa Hopkins to speak about her experience since Broadway went dark in March 2020. Married in Tulum just 4 days before the global pandemic shut down the world, Arielle shares how spending time away from the stage allowed her the space needed to focus on her vision of the future.

"I think that I always had a vision that I would do more than just performing. But I think now I have now it's really, really, really clear. And very close on the horizon."

The Aladdin star shares how being called "sweet" frustrates her and how being told that she "sounds like a twelve-year-old" when she speaks in her normal voice affects her confidence. Jacobs describes how having been afflicted with Bell's Palsy helped her to clarify the true meaning of beauty & expression.

Listen to the episode here: "Arielle Jacobs: The Sweetness of Slowing Down"

Arielle will be starring in the upcoming new musical "Between the Lines".

Arielle Jacobs made her Broadway debut starring opposite creator Lin Manuel Miranda. In the final Broadway cast of the four time Tony and Grammy Award winning musical In the Heights. Her Broadway career continued with starring roles in Wicked, Rent, High School Musical and Into the Woods, where she performed opposite Emmy nominated actor Titus Burgess. She was most recently seen on Broadway as Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin praised as compelling and radiant by Variety magazine, and powerful by the New York Times, she has been called one of the greatest theatre artists of our generation with a powerful voice who could sing her way to world peace.