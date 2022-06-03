Arielle Jacobs, Adam Jacobs, Stephen Schwartz & More to Take Part in Arts for Autism Concert

On June 20, 2022, Arts for Autism will return to the Gershwin Theatre - home of the blockbuster Wicked - for a one-night-only concert featuring a constellation of the biggest names on Broadway performing with the stars of tomorrow - student groups from across the nation. The effort seeks to inspire compassion, kindness, and understanding for those impacted by autism, and one-hundred percent of the proceeds will be administered via a new grant program.

Hosting the event will be the talented siblings Adam and Arielle Jacobs, known for playing leading roles in Aladdin, The Lion King, In The Heights, Wicked, and Les Misérables. Special guests include Stephen Schwartz, Oscar, Grammy, Tony Award®-winning lyricist and composer of Godspell, Pippin, and Wicked, as well as keynote speaker Elaine Hall, founder of The Miracle Project - a performing arts and social skills program profiled in the HBO Two-Time Emmy winning film Autism: The Musical and Autism: The Sequel.

Arts for Autism will also spotlight Broadway artists Abby Mueller (Six), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob), Natalie Charle Ellis (Beetlejuice), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Gay Marshall (Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris), Marty Thomas (Grammy Award winner, Wicked). To mark Juneteenth, there will be a special appearance from Gabrielle McClinton of Broadway's Paradise Square. Tickets start at $49 and are on sale at: https://www.artsforautism.net/

Under the stewardship of an advisory board of artists and activists, funds garnered at the concert will be distributed in $1,000 to $5,000 grants designed to expand access to the arts for people impacted by autism. Grants are available on a rolling basis and the deadline to apply is October 1, 2022. For more information, visit: https://www.artsforautism.net/

Arts for Autism is a production of Educational Travel Adventures and Believe NYC - two organizations that educate and enrich the lives of young people through performance and travel opportunities. It is produced by Jacque Carnahan and Michael Holzer, directed by Natalie Malotke with musical direction by Paul Staroba.