Ariana DeBose, Ramin Karimloo & POTUS Cast Members Join Broadway Bares' 30th Anniversary Celebration

Time's running out to get tickets for the 30th anniversary extravaganza of Broadway Bares. The one-night-only, high-energy production will Pride-fully shimmy, shake and shine at 9:30 pm and midnight this Sunday, June 26, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

Fresh off her triumphant turn as host of this year's Tony Awards, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose will return to Broadway Bares as a special guest with Ramin Karimloo, Christopher Sieber and, from Broadway's POTUS, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura and Julie White.

The queens from Broadway's Six will perform the evening's electric finale. Special guests Nathan Lee Graham, Lesli Margherita, Bonnie Milligan, Maulik Pancholy and Jason Tam will get fun and flirty with more than 150 Broadway Bares: xx dancers during an evening inspired by the iconic themes of Broadway Bares' past. Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson also will make a special appearance at both performances with Jerry Mitchell, the Tony-winning creator and executive producer of Broadway Bares, to accept a $200,000 check from presenting sponsor M∙A∙C Viva Glam and to award the top Stripathon fundraiser.

Broadway Bares: xx (#BroadwayBares) is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets start at $75 and are available online.

Broadway Bares: xx will explore the event's journey from seven dancers performing for tips on a New York City bar in 1992 to its place as one of the most anticipated Broadway events of the year. Iconic moments from 30 years of Bares will be spotlighted in an original opening number written by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green and Richard Rodgers Award winner Lynne Shankel.

The book for this year's show is written by Hunter Bell and Troy Britton Johnson.

The Broadway shows represented in this year's cast include Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Company, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Music Man, POTUS, A Strange Loop and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Laya Barak returns as director, with Jonathan Lee as associate director. Serving with Mitchell as executive producer is longtime Bares director, choreographer and performer Nick Kenkel.

In addition to Barak, Kenkel and Lee, choreographers lending their dynamic moves and expertise to this year's production are Al Blackstone, Jessica Castro, Tammy Colucci, Chloe Davis, Armando Farfan Jr., Richard J. Hinds, Stephanie Klemons, Sekou McMiller, Michael Lee Scott, Gabriella Sorrentino, Kellen Stancil and Andrew Turteltaub.

Joel Shier is serving as lighting designer; David Arsenault is scenic designer and Nick Borisjuk is sound designer. Production stage managers are Jereme Kyle Lewis and Johnny Milani with Sarah Helgesen as stage manager.

The rich history of Broadway Bares began in 1992, when Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, got six of his friends to join him in strutting their stuff on a New York City bar. They raised $8,000 that first year to help those living with HIV/AIDS. Since then, Broadway Bares has raised more than $21 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.