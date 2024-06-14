Ariana DeBose, Amber Iman, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jelani Remy, and More Join BROADWAY BARES Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The lineup has been revealed for Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, which will take place on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

All bets are off when Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, antes up for two performances at 9:30 pm and midnight at Hammerstein Ballroom (311 West 34th Street, NYC).

Multiple ticketing levels at both performances are now sold out. The limited tickets remaining are available at broadwaycares.org/bares.

Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip will feature special appearances by Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose (West Side Story film, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical); Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade); Taylor Iman Jones (The Lonely Few, Six); Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical); Constantine Rousouli (Titanique); Johnny Sibilly (TV's Hacks); and The Boy Band Project's Jesse Corbin, John Edwards, Chris Messina, Travis Nesbitt and Jesse Starrs.

The tantalizing talent set to sizzle as striptease leads are Amber Ardolino (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical); Ehizoje Azeke (In the Heights film); Kristina Doucette (Here Lies Love); burlesque star Jake Dupree; Aydin Eyikan (Wicked); Michael Graceffa (TV's Welcome to Chippendales); 2024 Tony nominee Amber Iman (Lempicka); Nick Kenkel, longtime Broadway Bares director, choreographer and performer; Cajai Kennedy (Wicked); Wayne “Juice” Mackins (The Prom); Yani Marin (Bob Fosse's Dancin'); Elliot Mattox (Titanique); Jimin Moon (Lempicka); Benjamin Rivera (Aladdin); Alvin Ailey School and Martha Graham Center instructor Ben Schultz; and Andrew Slane (TV's The Other Two).

Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Broadway Bares' creator, serves as executive producer, alongside Nick Kenkel. Kellen Stancil, a Broadway Bares veteran who recently concluded an 11-year run as dance captain at Broadway's The Lion King, is taking the reins as director. He is joined by associate director Paula DeLuise and assistant director Andres Acosta.

The choreographers lighting up the strip, in addition to Stancil, are John Alix, Mike Baerga, Phil Colgan, Karla Puno Garcia, Billy Griffin, Amber Jackson, Jonathan Lee, Leo Moctezuma, Rachelle Rak, Michael Lee Scott and Maleek Washington.

Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) start at $75. VIP tickets feature unlimited specialty cocktails and reserved seating. The ''Barest Insider Experience'' includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight performance, a pre-show cocktail party and access to the final “undressed” rehearsal the evening of the show.

A very limited number of midnight tickets remain for the always popular "Stripper Spectacular" package, which includes a premium reserved table seat at either show and an invitation to a private cocktail party at Mitchell's home.

The evening will help provide meals and medication, health care and hope to people across the country living with HIV/AIDS or facing other life-threatening illnesses and personal crises.

At Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, pleasure seekers will be immersed in the glitz and glamor of the strip, with full-out production numbers that explore Vegas' most iconic landmarks, sultry hangouts, exhilarating parties and iconic characters. The ultimate way to launch into NYC Pride week features more than 175 of New York City's most coveted dancers.

Last year's standing-room-only edition took the audience on the rousing ride of their life at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park and raised $1.88 million, bringing Bares' lifetime total to more than $26 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Bares receives generous support from presenting sponsor M∙A∙C Viva Glam and lead corporate sponsors United Airlines, the official airline of Broadway Cares, ViiV Healthcare, and BIKE Athletic.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.