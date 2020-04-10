Arena Stage Cancels 70th Anniversary Gala
Due to ongoing developments resulting from the virus (COVID-19) and the high degree of uncertainty that will continue for the next several months, Arena Stage has made the difficult decision to cancel the 70th Anniversary Gala originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at The Anthem.
As previously announced, Arena Stage has additionally suspended all performances for its 2019/20 Season, as well as select special events and community engagement programs.
The cancelation of these events have had tremendous financial consequences for the theater. To help stabilize Arena Stage during this difficult time, the Roaring Back Fund was created to address lost revenue, sunk expenses and ongoing operation costs. All funds donated will go toward ensuring our artists and staff can continue to produce the best of American theater.
Despite the difficult circumstances we all face, Arena Stage is finding new ways to navigate and connect with audiences and the community.
"Arena is stepping up as only a theater could. Our costume shop delivered over 1000 masks to Children's National Hospital and our artists are contributing little pieces of virtual art to brighten the landscape. The term human kindness keeps coming up for me and the need to listen to each other. In this time of adversity, it is heartening to see Americans doing the best we can during these challenging days, navigating new realities," shares Artistic Director Molly Smith.
For more information about the Roaring Back Fund and to donate, visit arenastage.org/roaringback.
