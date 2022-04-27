Applied Mechanics' OTHER ORBITS Project Continues With Album Of Original Music

Applied Mechanics, Philadelphia's visionary, multiracial collective of queer and genderqueer theater artists, has announced the newest episode installment of their Other Orbits project, an album of original music, co-created by members of troupe (Izzy Sazak, Liz Atkinson, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, and Eppchez Yes).

The album is one element of the Other Orbits project, a multi-year, multi-modal theatrical experience that is literally creating a new theatrical world from the ground up. Previous episodes and installments of Other Orbits include PlaNet Radio (a set of online radio stations); a Time Capsule; For The Youth! (an art and activity project for young people); and Quest to the Decomp (an original tabletop game).

Other Orbits follows a motley crew of non-human beings navigating enormous changes on a distant planet called PlaNet. Unveiling over nine episodes, audiences of Other Orbits will be engrossed in an immersive adventure through time and space experiencing a variety of mediums including radio broadcasts, time capsules through the mail, this particular record album, and ultimately a live performance.

In this episode, Other Orbits characters Mic R Phone (ILL DOOTS' Anthony Martinez-Briggs) and Shawn Trex (Nic Labadie-Bartz) collaborate to release a series of brand new music that's made for members of PlaNet and for all aliens in the universe to enjoy. The digital album will feature liner notes created by other familiar characters of the PlaNet. Applied Mechanics is also in the process of producing a live album release party during the 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival, which will feature music performed by members of the PlaNet. Details will be released at a later date.

Audience members can buy tickets for each individual episode of Other Orbits, or they can buy subscription packs of three episodes at a time. If buying a ticket or a subscription for episodes that have already been released, patrons will receive immediate access to those episodes straight away. For future episodes, patrons will gain access to the episode on the launch date.

Upcoming episodes of Other Planets include:

Real Planet Life, a short film/reality TV episode: Pinni the Walrus has the gossip, Crispy the Bacteria feels unappreciated, and Whitney the Whale plans a family reunion on this catty, gloves-off PlaNet TV show. (Estimated date: Summer 2022)

A print book: New evidence comes to light and controversial restrictions on mushroom, mutant, and AI behavior are proposed. (Estimated date: Fall 2022)

Hotline: The voice of PlaNet itself guides you through a ritual on parties, deaths, and time-bending communication. (Estimated date: Spring 2023 )

Other Orbits Live Performance: At the council meeting, PlaNet citizens tackle urgent questions of how to live together, as the party of a lifetime rages right outside. (Estimated dates: Spring/Summer 2023)

All tickets and subscriptions for Other Orbits are offered on a sliding scale to promote access and affordability. The ticket website will present guests with up to three possible ticket prices, and patrons can pick what price they will pay for the episode(s).

For more information, visit http://www.appliedmechanics.us/shows/other-orbits/.

Tickets for the Album can be purchased here: https://applied-mechanics.ticketleap.com/other-orbits-much-anticipated---the-album/dates/Apr-25-2022_at_0100PM