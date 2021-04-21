Applications Now Open Now Broadway For All's 10th Annual Summer Conservatory

Broadway For All (BFA) is taking its 10th annual tuition-free Summer Conservatory digital once more this year! Applications are now open to any student in the United States who is currently in 6th-12th grade. The five-week virtual program will run from July 6 to August 10 and will take place Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET. Applications are due by Friday, April 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

Applicants are welcome to apply for one or all three divisions: Dramatic Writing, TV/Film Content Creation, and/or Musical Theatre Writing. Students will train with producers and writers on Broadway, Executive Producers and writers of TV & Film, and Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning artists. Instructors from past Summer Conservatories include: Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), Emmy Award winner Katja Blichfeld (HBO's "High Maintenance"), and Celine Song (Endlings), among others.

"The BFA Summer Conservatory is a place where students can celebrate their differences and learn together and from one another. Rigorous instruction combined with compassion, love, and authenticity make it an experience in the arts that is long lasting," said Lisanne Shaffer, BFA's Director of Education & Training.

The Musical Theatre Writing Division, a recent addition to Broadway For All, will be in collaboration with new partner organization they are incubating, The Shuffle Ahead Foundation.

"We are so excited to be partnering with Broadway For All to create a new musical theater writing division for their summer conservatory. Our mission is to foster the next generation of theater artists of color, specifically musical theater artists and we couldn't be more thrilled to launch our first program with this renowned organization's 10 year history of championing diversity and equity in the industry. The field of musical theater composition has been lacking not only diverse voices but stories that reflect the rich diversity of humanity and we're hoping our partnership together can be the first step at creating a more inclusive musical theater writing community," Khiyon Hursey, Co-Founder of The Shuffle Ahead Foundation, said.

In the continued effort to stay within city, state, and federal recommendations on health and safety and preserve the well-being of our applicants and families, all Broadway For All events, including the Conservatory and information sessions, will remain virtual for 2021.

Founded in 2012 by Osh Ghanimah through Harvard University's Presidential Public Service Fellowship program, Broadway For All is a Manhattan-based national organization which equips young artists and stakeholders with resources, community, and vision to build a more inclusive and powerful arts industry.

For more information, please contact info@broadwayforall.org or visit www.broadwayforall.org.