SPIRITED Sing-Along Version to Play In Movie Theaters
The interactive film is currently playing in U.K. theaters and available in 100+ U.S. theaters starting on Friday, December 16.
Apple Original Films announced the theatrical release of a sing-along version of the holiday musical comedy, "Spirited," starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer.
Audiences can celebrate the holidays with a limited theatrical run of the interactive film currently playing in U.K. theaters and available in 100+ U.S. theaters starting on Friday, December 16.
Since its debut, "Spirited" has received wide acclaim and has been hailed as "an instant Christmas classic" that is "hugely entertaining" with "show-stopping numbers reminiscent of the golden age of movie musicals."
The new, in-theaters only sing-along version of "Spirited" allows audiences to belt out fan favorite tunes composed by Academy Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul such as "Good Afternoon," which has been deemed "this year's funniest musical number" and a "rollicking huge production number"; as well as original songs "Bringin' Back Christmas," "That Christmas Mornin' Feeling" and "Do A Little Good."
Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, 'A Christmas Carol' is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.
From director Sean Anders ("Daddy's Home," "Instant Family"), written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold ("The Late Late Show with James Corden"), this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.
"Spirited" is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Visit www.SpiritedFilm.com for showtime listings of the sing-along version of "Spirited" in your area. Follow @AppleTVPlus to join the conversation on social and get updates on #Spirited.
Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.
To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 299 wins and 1,280 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."
