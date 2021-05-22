Apocalyptic Artists Multimedia Production Of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Opens This Week

Tickets to Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble's virtual production of A Midsummer Night's Dream are now available through Friday, May 28th. The film adaptation of William Shakespeare's play is co-produced with The Astoria Performing Arts Center.

The play follows the journey of four young lovers and a group of amateur actors into the world of the fairies - and the chaos that ensues. Audiences are brought into the world of imagination and a celebration of live performance. Click here to buy tickets.

The company's diverse casting is also celebrated in the production. At a time when conversations around racial prejudice are being brought to the forefront of our culture more each day, the Midsummer cast participates in this larger conversation through the production's diverse representation.

"With the rise of Asian hate crimes, I believe it is instrumental for our community to be exposed to seeing Asians as significant characters in stories. Asians have been so far marginalized to a point where prejudices against us feel stronger than ever," says actor Jae Woo, who leads the cast as Lysander in the production. "My embodiment of Lysander will hopefully not only familiarize the audience with an Asian face but also bring a sense of empathy to someone who plays a character whom American's have traditionally celebrated and cherished."

JAE WOO is a NYC-based actor who is currently represented by Framework Entertainment; one of the most prestigious management companies in the US. He was born in South Korea and grew up in New Zealand. For the past 11 years he has been acting professionally both in New Zealand and the US. He was nominated for his role as Tiresias in LES Shakespeare Company's production of "Antigone" at the Planet Connections Arts Festival. Furthermore, he has been cast as leading roles in numerous productions since his debut 11 years ago. Some of his recent credits include: "Twelfth Night" (Sebastion) with The Classical Theatre of Harlem, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (Puck), "Twelfth Night" (Antonio) with Shakespeare On the Sound, "The Talmud" (ensemble) with Target Margin Theater, and "Where Is My Mapletown" (Headmaster/Taoist Priest) at Theater Row. Upcoming next is: "Mananaland" (Passerby) created in collaboration with The Tank,Technodramatists, NOVABY with the support of Time Square Arts, and "What's Missing: The Series" a series pilot produced by BLSN Production Company in which I will be playing the leading role of Mr. Park."

APOCALYPTIC ARTISTS launched in Spring of 2020 to provide NYC schools with free, quality, interactive theater workshops, instructed by theater artists, in conjunction with professional productions of classic and contemporary plays. Since our launch, Apocalyptic has produced three shows, two of them Shakespeare, and provided free theater curriculum to around 1500 NYC students in over a dozen schools. Our Spring 2021 co-production with Astoria Performing Arts Center, a multimedia Midsummer Night's Dream, recently premiered in schools across NYC, and will be available to the public in June.